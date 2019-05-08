Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music New York - On May 8, British pop group BBMak performed a headlining show at Gramercy Theatre in New York, as part of their "Back Here" Tour for a great turnout. Their vocals on "Sympathy" were soothing and pristine, while "Next Time" was refreshing and sheer bliss. They showed their funky side with a cover of Daft Punk's "Get Lucky" and their rendition of Extreme's "More Than Words" was filled with nostalgia. Hearing them perform their catchy new single " They closed their Gramercy Theatre set with "The Ghost of You and Me," which is this journalist's all-time favorite BBMak tune, and their version tonight was heavenly, as well as their signature song "Back Here," which was uplifting and stunning. They had the packed crowd singing the chorus verbatim. "BBMak was great tonight at Gramercy," exclaimed Jackie Wright, fan and attendee. "They did a mix of oldies but goodies and some new songs off their next album. I can already tell it is going to be a good album." "Bullet Train" is available on The Verdict Overall, To learn more about BBMak and their 2019 tour dates, check out their BBMak, comprised of Christian Burns, Mark Barry, and Stephen "Ste" McNally, allowed their glorious harmonies to captivate on such throwback tunes as "Out of My Heart," as well as the mid-tempo and nonchalant "Unpredictable" and "I Can Tell" and the fan-favorite optimistic ballad "Still On Your Side."Their vocals on "Sympathy" were soothing and pristine, while "Next Time" was refreshing and sheer bliss. They showed their funky side with a cover of Daft Punk's "Get Lucky" and their rendition of Extreme's "More Than Words" was filled with nostalgia.Hearing them perform their catchy new single " Bullet Train " was an added treat, as well as proof that it deserves to be their next smash single on the charts.They closed their Gramercy Theatre set with "The Ghost of You and Me," which is this journalist's all-time favorite BBMak tune, and their version tonight was heavenly, as well as their signature song "Back Here," which was uplifting and stunning. They had the packed crowd singing the chorus verbatim."BBMak was great tonight at Gramercy," exclaimed Jackie Wright, fan and attendee. "They did a mix of oldies but goodies and some new songs off their next album. I can already tell it is going to be a good album.""Bullet Train" is available on iTunes and Spotify Overall, BBMak put on a stellar live set at Gramercy Theatre as part of their "Back Here" Tour. They even sounded more amazing than they did back when they played here in November, and that is quite the statement since that show was superb as well. Their Gramercy Theatre set garnered five out of five stars. Well done, lads.To learn more about BBMak and their 2019 tour dates, check out their official website More about BBMak, gramercy, back here, New york, Pop BBMak gramercy back here New york Pop