Special By By Markos Papadatos 55 mins ago in Music Christian Burns of multi-platinum British pop trio BBMak released his latest solo single "Fire + Ice" via the record label Black Hole Recordings. "Fire + Ice" is available on Most recently, Burns chatted with The Verdict Overall, Christian Burns delivers on his refreshing new solo single "Fire + Ice." It ought to be played at nightclubs and electronic festivals throughout the country and around the globe. Burns consistently proves that he is one of the hardest-working and most underrated singer-songwriters in the contemporary pop and electronic dance music scenes. "Fire + Ice" garners an A rating. To learn more about Christian Burns and his solo music, check out his For more information on BBMak's tour dates, visit their The song is mid-tempo, and Burns' vocals are smooth and silk. It is evident that anything Burns touches musically turns to gold. Aside from the crisp vocals, it has a catchy drop and stunning melodies."Fire + Ice" is available on iTunes . This song is a real musical treat.Most recently, Burns chatted with Digital Journal about his upcoming shows with the band, as well as his side project All Hail The Silence and his solo endeavors.Overall, Christian Burns delivers on his refreshing new solo single "Fire + Ice." It ought to be played at nightclubs and electronic festivals throughout the country and around the globe.Burns consistently proves that he is one of the hardest-working and most underrated singer-songwriters in the contemporary pop and electronic dance music scenes. "Fire + Ice" garners an A rating.To learn more about Christian Burns and his solo music, check out his Facebook page For more information on BBMak's tour dates, visit their homepage More about Christian Burns, fire ice, Solo, Single, BBMak Christian Burns fire ice Solo Single BBMak