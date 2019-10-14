Special By By Markos Papadatos 45 mins ago in Music On October 11, acclaimed British pop group BBMak released their highly-anticipated studio album "Powerstation," their first album in over 16 years. Equally heavenly is " The upbeat "You Don't See Me" has a retro vibe to it and it's pure ear candy coupled by infectious guitar hooks. "We Can Be Lovers" is a tune about second chances in life that many fans and listeners can find relatable. The piano-driven ballad "Wolves" is optimistic and atmospheric. After the enthralling "Falling Up," it closes with "Out of Time," featuring their velvet harmonies, and the remarkable title track, the soothing, "Powerstation," whose lyrics are vivid and pure poetry. Powerstation is available on The Verdict Overall, BBMak delights on their brand new album Powerstation. It was worth the 16-year wait, and hopefully, they will be releasing more music together as a group in the future. Christian Burns, Mark Barry and Stephen "Ste" McNally get better with age and experience. Powerstation garners an A rating. The album opens with the uplifting tune " Bullet Train " and it is followed by the crisp and stunning " So Far Away ." It immediately breaks into the upbeat and nonchalant "No One Like You."Equally heavenly is " Uncivil War ," which is one of the highlight tracks on the album, where they are not afraid to be raw and vulnerable.The upbeat "You Don't See Me" has a retro vibe to it and it's pure ear candy coupled by infectious guitar hooks. "We Can Be Lovers" is a tune about second chances in life that many fans and listeners can find relatable. The piano-driven ballad "Wolves" is optimistic and atmospheric.After the enthralling "Falling Up," it closes with "Out of Time," featuring their velvet harmonies, and the remarkable title track, the soothing, "Powerstation," whose lyrics are vivid and pure poetry.Powerstation is available on Apple Music and on Spotify Overall, BBMak delights on their brand new album Powerstation. It was worth the 16-year wait, and hopefully, they will be releasing more music together as a group in the future. Christian Burns, Mark Barry and Stephen "Ste" McNally get better with age and experience. Powerstation garners an A rating. More about BBMak, Powerstation, Album, Pop, British BBMak Powerstation Album Pop British Trio