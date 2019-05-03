Special By By Markos Papadatos 35 mins ago in Music New York - British pop trio BBMak is "back," and they return stronger than ever with "Bullet Train," their first new single in 15 years. On Wednesday, May 8, "Bullet Train" is available on The Verdict Overall, BBMak delivers on their latest single "Bullet Train." It is a fresh new sound and it will resonate well with their longtime fans, and it will certainly earn them some new fans. One can really hear their hearts on the song, and it is evident that this was a labor of love for them. They manage to push the envelope and display a tremendous amount of talent on this song. Hopefully, this is a harbinger that their upcoming studio album will be equally exceptional. "Bullet Train" garners an A rating. To learn more about the British pop group BBMak and "Bullet Train," check out their The song is mid-tempo with a neat groove and arrangement to it, coupled by BBMak's velvet three-part harmonies, and crisp, haunting vocals. "Bullet Train" has a retro vibe to it, and it proves that band members Mark Barry, Christian Burns , and Stephen McNally are like fine wine, where they only get better with age and experience.On Wednesday, May 8, BBMak will be performing at Gramercy Theatre in New York City, as part of their 2019 "Back Here" Tour."Bullet Train" is available on iTunes and on Spotify Overall, BBMak delivers on their latest single "Bullet Train." It is a fresh new sound and it will resonate well with their longtime fans, and it will certainly earn them some new fans. One can really hear their hearts on the song, and it is evident that this was a labor of love for them.They manage to push the envelope and display a tremendous amount of talent on this song. Hopefully, this is a harbinger that their upcoming studio album will be equally exceptional. "Bullet Train" garners an A rating.To learn more about the British pop group BBMak and "Bullet Train," check out their official website More about BBMak, Bullet train, British, Pop, Trio BBMak Bullet train British Pop Trio Single