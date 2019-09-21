Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music On September 20, British pop group BBMak released their brand new single "Uncivil War." The band is gearing up to release their upcoming studio album next month. This single is a gorgeous love ballad that is sung from the heart. The tune is about reconciling with somebody that you love, as well as being brave enough to start all over. Its lyrics are liberating, which inspires one to put their past behind and move forward in a more optimistic way. "Uncivil War" by The Verdict Overall, it is refreshing to hear new music from "Uncivil War" is a track from the forthcoming studio album Powerstation, which will be released on October 11. BBMak really allows their voices and exquisite harmonies to shine on this tune, and it's worthy of the repeat button.This single is a gorgeous love ballad that is sung from the heart. The tune is about reconciling with somebody that you love, as well as being brave enough to start all over. Its lyrics are liberating, which inspires one to put their past behind and move forward in a more optimistic way."Uncivil War" by BBMak is available on Apple Music and on Amazon Music Overall, it is refreshing to hear new music from BBMak , and "Uncivil War" is a keeper. It has a neat string arrangement to it, coupled by their velvet vocals, which are pure ear candy. October 11 cannot come soon enough for the release of BBMak's Powerstation album. More about BBMak, uncivil war, Pop, Group, ballad BBMak uncivil war Pop Group ballad Single