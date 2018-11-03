Special By By Markos Papadatos 33 mins ago in Music Global music star Barbra Streisand is back with her new studio album "Walls," which was released on November 2 via Columbia Records. Equally stunning is her version of "What the World Needs Now." Other gems include "Love's Never Wrong," and the atmospheric "Better Angels." After the intense "The Rain Will Fall," her collection closes with a superb take on Leonard Bernstein's "Take Care of This House" and on an optimistic note with the expressive "Happy Days Are Here Again," which has a neat orchestral arrangement to it. Walls is available on The Verdict Overall, Her album opens on a somewhat mystical note with "What's On My Mind," and it is followed up with "Don't Lie to Me," which is a thought-provoking ode against President Donald Trump. Streisand elegantly covers John Lennon's "Imagine," in a remarkable medley with "What a Wonderful World." The veteran songstress proves that she can take a song by any artist, and interpret it as her own, in her own unique way.Equally stunning is her version of "What the World Needs Now." Other gems include "Love's Never Wrong," and the atmospheric "Better Angels."After the intense "The Rain Will Fall," her collection closes with a superb take on Leonard Bernstein's "Take Care of This House" and on an optimistic note with the expressive "Happy Days Are Here Again," which has a neat orchestral arrangement to it.Walls is available on iTunes and on Amazon Overall, Barbra Streisand is able to mix politics and music exceptionally well on her latest studio offering Walls. It is inspirational, raw and authentic. All of the tracks are solid, and Streisand's timeless voice is crystalline and resonant as ever. This CD deserves to be nominated for a Grammy award at a future ceremony. Walls garners an A rating. More about Barbra Streisand, antiTrump, Album, walls, Columbia Barbra Streisand antiTrump Album walls Columbia