Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Barbra Streisand releases inspirational new album, anti-Trump Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     33 mins ago in Music
Global music star Barbra Streisand is back with her new studio album "Walls," which was released on November 2 via Columbia Records.
Her album opens on a somewhat mystical note with "What's On My Mind," and it is followed up with "Don't Lie to Me," which is a thought-provoking ode against President Donald Trump.
Streisand elegantly covers John Lennon's "Imagine," in a remarkable medley with "What a Wonderful World." The veteran songstress proves that she can take a song by any artist, and interpret it as her own, in her own unique way.
Equally stunning is her version of "What the World Needs Now." Other gems include "Love's Never Wrong," and the atmospheric "Better Angels."
After the intense "The Rain Will Fall," her collection closes with a superb take on Leonard Bernstein's "Take Care of This House" and on an optimistic note with the expressive "Happy Days Are Here Again," which has a neat orchestral arrangement to it.
Walls is available on iTunes and on Amazon.
The Verdict
Overall, Barbra Streisand is able to mix politics and music exceptionally well on her latest studio offering Walls. It is inspirational, raw and authentic. All of the tracks are solid, and Streisand's timeless voice is crystalline and resonant as ever. This CD deserves to be nominated for a Grammy award at a future ceremony. Walls garners an A rating.
More about Barbra Streisand, antiTrump, Album, walls, Columbia
 
Latest News
Top News
The facts on the mass exodus of migrants from Central America
Oil prices dropping as Iran oil sanctions go into effect
Review: Big Shot honors veterans at The Paramount, sells out venue Special
Diver dies in search for Indonesia jet crash dead
Cuba plans a center devoted to study of Fidel Castro: Granma
Magic mushrooms could treat depression
Russia turns up uninvited to major NATO wargames
Eileen Davidson bids farewell to 'The Young and The Restless'
Review: Marisa Maino releases vivacious pop single 'Ever Young' Special
New investment into transplantation research in Canada