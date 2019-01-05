Grammy-nominated pop group Backstreet Boys is back with their refreshing new single and their music video for "No Place."
It is a track that is featured on their forthcoming tenth studio album, DNA, which will be released on January 25, 2019. Their vocals on "No Place" are smooth as silk, and their harmonies are as glorious as ever.
Their song's music video helps elevate the song to a higher level, especially since it shows the talented group members with their families (wives and children).
"No Place" is available on iTunes and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, the Backstreet Boys are back with yet another superb single, "No Place."
Judging from the three songs they already released from this upcoming studio effort (its Grammy-nominated lead single "Don't Go Breaking My Heart," "Chances" and now, "No Place"), their fans and listeners are in for a true musical experience. "No Place" garners an A rating.
To learn more about the Backstreet Boys and "No Place," check out their official website.