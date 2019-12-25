Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Ashley Puckett rocks on spitfire 'Bulletproof' country single Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     10 mins ago in Music
Rising country singer Ashley Puckett will be releasing her new single "Bulletproof" on January 9, 2020. Digital Journal has the scoop.
The song "Bulletproof" is catchy, sassy and vivacious. It is certainly the tune that will elevate Puckett's music to a higher level. Her vocals are reminiscent of such country songstresses as Lindsay Ell and Clare Dunn, and both of these comparisons should be taken as compliments.
Particularly impressive about this song is that it is being released on Puckett's birthday (January 9), and it is safe to say that she is giving her listening audience a present with this song since it's a real musical treat.
Ashley Puckett's previous single "Medicine" is available on Apple Music and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, Ashley Puckett's new single "Bulletproof" is worth more than just a passing glance. It has an infectious melody to it, and she allows her crisp, powerhouse vocals to shine. 2020 ought to be a bright year for Puckett "Bulletproof" garners an A- rating. Well done.
For more information on Ashley Puckett and her new music, check out her official homepage and her Facebook page.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos reviewed Ashley Puckett's previous single "Medicine," which was described as "refreshing."
More about Ashley Puckett, Country, Bulletproof, Single
 
Latest News
Top News
StrandHogg Android vulnerability update Special
Businesses now face a 'vishing' threats Special
Op-Ed: Barry Manilow puts on the best Broadway concert of 2019
Amazon given access to all 'healthcare information' of NHS Special
Anti-Putin activist 'forcibly drafted' and sent to Arctic base
Op-Ed: Space Force, or Xmas for the military industrial complex?
Review: Caeleb Dressel wins third MVP title at ISL finale in Las Vegas Special
Review: Cynthia Watros brings class and grace to ABC's 'General Hospital' Special
New data finds 28 percent increase in fraud for 2019
Families homeless over Christmas after forest fire in Chilean port