Rising country singer Ashley Puckett will be releasing her new single "Bulletproof" on January 9, 2020. Digital Journal has the scoop.

The song "Bulletproof" is catchy, sassy and vivacious. It is certainly the tune that will elevate Puckett's music to a higher level. Her vocals are reminiscent of such country songstresses as Lindsay Ell and Clare Dunn, and both of these comparisons should be taken as compliments.

Particularly impressive about this song is that it is being released on Puckett's birthday (January 9), and it is safe to say that she is giving her listening audience a present with this song since it's a real musical treat.

Ashley Puckett's previous single "Medicine" is available on Apple Music and on Spotify.

The Verdict

Overall, Ashley Puckett's new single "Bulletproof" is worth more than just a passing glance. It has an infectious melody to it, and she allows her crisp, powerhouse vocals to shine. 2020 ought to be a bright year for Puckett "Bulletproof" garners an A- rating. Well done.

For more information on Ashley Puckett and her new music, check out her official homepage and her Facebook page.

Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos reviewed Ashley Puckett's previous single "Medicine," which was described as "refreshing."