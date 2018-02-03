Special By By Markos Papadatos 3 hours ago in Music On February 2, 2018, Grammy-winning songstress Ashley Cleveland released her new studio album "One More Song," which is the 10th career album. She picks up the pace with the upbeat "Lily Grown Wild," which is about her youngest daughter. She sings about redemption on "Take Me to the Water," in yet another controlled vocal performance. Cleveland subsequently takes her listeners to the Banks of Jordan with the rocking "Cool Down by the Banks of Jordan," and she covers the Jim Lauderdale-penned "Halfway Down," which became a country hit for Patty Loveless. After the autobiographical title track, "One More Song," her album closes with "Walk in Jerusalem" and the haunting "Born to Preach the Gospel," which easily sums up the theme of the record. The Verdict Overall, Ashley Cleveland soars on her new album, One More Song. Her songwriting and storytelling abilities are both exquisite. This diverse collection garners an A rating. One More Song is available on Read More: Ashley Cleveland chatted with The album opens with the haunting "Way out of No Way," where her vocals are reminiscent of Melissa Etheridge, and that ought to be taken as a major compliment. It continues with the soothing "Down by the Riverside" and she displays her crisp, harking vocals on "Crooked Heart."She picks up the pace with the upbeat "Lily Grown Wild," which is about her youngest daughter. She sings about redemption on "Take Me to the Water," in yet another controlled vocal performance.Cleveland subsequently takes her listeners to the Banks of Jordan with the rocking "Cool Down by the Banks of Jordan," and she covers the Jim Lauderdale-penned "Halfway Down," which became a country hit for Patty Loveless.After the autobiographical title track, "One More Song," her album closes with "Walk in Jerusalem" and the haunting "Born to Preach the Gospel," which easily sums up the theme of the record.Overall, Ashley Cleveland soars on her new album, One More Song. Her songwriting and storytelling abilities are both exquisite. This diverse collection garners an A rating.One More Song is available on iTunes Ashley Cleveland chatted with Digital Journal about her new studio album, Chris Stapleton, and the digital transformation of the music business. More about Ashley Cleveland, One More Song, Grammy, Album Ashley Cleveland One More Song Grammy Album