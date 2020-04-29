Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Armin van Buuren and Brennan Heart release their glorious track "All On Me," featuring Andreas Moe. Digital Journal has the scoop. He noted that it's an "amazing way to learn more about music and to grow as an artist." Armin van Buuren enjoyed working with Heart since he is a fan of his work for years, and because his approach to music is "so inherently different." He added that he learned a lot working with Heart in the studio, and he is very pleased with the outcome. This first-ever collaboration between Armin van Buuren and Brennan Heart is a success. "All On Me" has all the qualities of an infectious club banger. The lyrics are uplifting coupled with a catchy melody, and Andreas Moe allows his rich, rumbling vocals to shine on the song. "All On Me" is available on The Verdict Overall, Armin van Buuren complimented his time working with hardstyle DJ Brennan Heart on his first single of 2020. "I always relish the prospect of working with an artist whose roots lie in a different style or genre," he remarked.He noted that it's an "amazing way to learn more about music and to grow as an artist." Armin van Buuren enjoyed working with Heart since he is a fan of his work for years, and because his approach to music is "so inherently different." He added that he learned a lot working with Heart in the studio, and he is very pleased with the outcome.This first-ever collaboration between Armin van Buuren and Brennan Heart is a success. "All On Me" has all the qualities of an infectious club banger. The lyrics are uplifting coupled with a catchy melody, and Andreas Moe allows his rich, rumbling vocals to shine on the song."All On Me" is available on Apple Music , and on Spotify Overall, Armin van Buuren and Brennan Heart charm on "All On Me." It is relevant to the trying times that we are living in today, and it is remarkable from start to finish. "All On Me" is a match made in electronic music heaven and it garners an A rating. More about armin van buuren, Brennan Heart, All On Me, andreas moe armin van buuren Brennan Heart All On Me andreas moe