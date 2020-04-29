Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Armin van Buuren and Brennan Heart dazzle on 'All On Me' single Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Armin van Buuren and Brennan Heart release their glorious track "All On Me," featuring Andreas Moe. Digital Journal has the scoop.
Armin van Buuren complimented his time working with hardstyle DJ Brennan Heart on his first single of 2020. "I always relish the prospect of working with an artist whose roots lie in a different style or genre," he remarked.
He noted that it's an "amazing way to learn more about music and to grow as an artist." Armin van Buuren enjoyed working with Heart since he is a fan of his work for years, and because his approach to music is "so inherently different." He added that he learned a lot working with Heart in the studio, and he is very pleased with the outcome.
This first-ever collaboration between Armin van Buuren and Brennan Heart is a success. "All On Me" has all the qualities of an infectious club banger. The lyrics are uplifting coupled with a catchy melody, and Andreas Moe allows his rich, rumbling vocals to shine on the song.
"All On Me" is available on Apple Music, and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, Armin van Buuren and Brennan Heart charm on "All On Me." It is relevant to the trying times that we are living in today, and it is remarkable from start to finish. "All On Me" is a match made in electronic music heaven and it garners an A rating.
More about armin van buuren, Brennan Heart, All On Me, andreas moe
 
Latest News
Top News
'Life of Pi' actor Irrfan Khan dies at 53
Gatlin Brothers team up with Time Life for digital album releases
What do Israel's US-backed annexation plans mean for West Bank?
Singapore launches first drone delivery service
Why does the U.S. have a high and varied COVID-19 case count? Special
India virus deaths pass 1,000, but low toll puzzles experts
Dame Vera Lynn talks 'We'll Meet Again' duet for NHS, turning 103 Special
Op-Ed: Trump wants all troops out of Afghanistan amid coronavirus fears
US govt reveals details of sunlight study on virus
Mike DelGuidice of Big Shot to play on Billy Joel's Facebook page