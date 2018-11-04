Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music On November 3, modern pop queen Ariana Grande released her new single "thank u, next," via Republic Records, which is an ode to gratitude. Particularly impressive about her new single is that it is not overdone, and The soulful song is an anthem to a fresh start and new beginnings. She is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable, and with "thank u, next," Grande's vulnerability is the listener's reward. "thank u, next" is available on The Verdict Overall, Despite having a challenging few months this year, which include dealing with the tragic loss of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller and an engagement that ended quickly and publicly, Grande is back stronger than ever with "thank u, next."Particularly impressive about her new single is that it is not overdone, and Grande allows the lyrics to speak for themselves. "One taught me love, one taught me patience, and one taught me pain, now I’m so amazing," Grande sings.The soulful song is an anthem to a fresh start and new beginnings. She is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable, and with "thank u, next," Grande's vulnerability is the listener's reward."thank u, next" is available on iTunes , and on Spotify Overall, Ariana Grande delivers on her new single "thank u, next." It is sultry, cathartic and expressive. Her breathy vocals are pristine and heavenly, and it is evident the pop throne is still hers. "thank u, next" garners an A rating. More about Ariana Grande, Single, thank u, next, Pop, republic records Ariana Grande Single thank u next Pop republic records