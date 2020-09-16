Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Teen singing sensation Antonia Jones charms on her latest single "Sexto Sentido," which is quite beautiful. Digital Journal has the scoop. Her music video for "Sexto Sentido" has accumulated over one million views, and rightfully so. Today, Antonia Jones is one of the brightest and most promising new artists in the entertainment business. Her parents are Colombian with American nationality, and they are lovers of the entertainment and music industry. "Sexto Sentido" is available on The Verdict Overall, Antonia Jones is sensational on her latest radio single "Sexto Sentido." Her vocals are crisp and crystalline and it has a soothing effect on the listener. There is something in it for everybody. This song garners an A rating. To learn more about Antonia Jones and her new music, follow her on "Sexto Sentido," which translates into "Sixth Sense" allows her rich, gorgeous vocals to shine in an expressive and heartfelt vocal performance. This single was produced during the COVID-19 pandemic, and its lyrics (although sung in Spanish) are warm and relatable.Her music video for "Sexto Sentido" has accumulated over one million views, and rightfully so. Today, Antonia Jones is one of the brightest and most promising new artists in the entertainment business. Her parents are Colombian with American nationality, and they are lovers of the entertainment and music industry."Sexto Sentido" is available on Apple Music Spotify , and Deezer , among other digital service providers Overall, Antonia Jones is sensational on her latest radio single "Sexto Sentido." Her vocals are crisp and crystalline and it has a soothing effect on the listener. There is something in it for everybody. This song garners an A rating.To learn more about Antonia Jones and her new music, follow her on Instagram More about Antonia Jones, Sexto Sentido, Single Antonia Jones Sexto Sentido Single