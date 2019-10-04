Special By By Markos Papadatos 39 mins ago in Music New York - On October 4, "American Idol" Season 8 winner and singer-songwriter Kris Allen performed at The Cutting Room in the heart of New York City, for a good turnout of fans. Allen kicked off his acoustic set with the mellow "A Song for You," where he was able to lure his audience in from the opening verse. The controlled that he maintained over his voice during this opening tune was remarkable. It was followed by "Faster Shoes" and the gorgeous romantic ballad "Waves," which featured his rich and crisp voice. The Arkansas native continued with "Better With You" and the sultry and harking "Written All Over My Face," and threw in "The Vision of Love" in the mix, which was an added treat. Allen was all heart and soul on "Before We Come Undone." The inclusion of a few noteworthy cover songs resonated well with his Big Apple crowd that those included the soothing "Falling Slowly" and the classic "Ain't No Sunshine," which was a fan-favorite song during his American Idol days, and the same holds true for his distinct version of Kanye West's "Heartless." After "Monster," he sang the nonchalant "Everybody Just Wants to Dance" and immediately broke into "Lost." Of course, no Kris Allen concert is complete without his smash single "Live Like We're Dying," which hit the Top 20 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts, peaking at No. 18. He concluded his lengthy set on a fitting note with "I Remember You," and expressed his gratitude to his fans for being with him on his 10-year journey. Kris Allen's 10 album is available on The Verdict Overall, Kris Allen was sensational at The Cutting Room in Manhattan. His vocals were rumbling, resonant and simply divine; moreover, his prowess on acoustic guitar is unparalleled. He was a true storyteller and the crowd loved his genuine and witty personality. The Cutting Room provided a warm and intimate setting for an acoustic show of this caliber. This exquisite venue made the audience feel like Kris Allen was singing to them in a fancy living room, coupled with a funky vibe. Allen proved that he is one of the most underrated male artists in the contemporary music scene. He deserves a big round applause for his 10th anniversary in the music business (celebrating his Idol win), and his fans and listeners ought to look forward to what the next 10 years hold for Kris Allen musically. His set garnered two giant thumbs up. He was a true storyteller and the crowd loved his genuine and witty personality. The Cutting Room provided a warm and intimate setting for an acoustic show of this caliber. This exquisite venue made the audience feel like Kris Allen was singing to them in a fancy living room, coupled with a funky vibe.Allen proved that he is one of the most underrated male artists in the contemporary music scene. He deserves a big round applause for his 10th anniversary in the music business (celebrating his Idol win), and his fans and listeners ought to look forward to what the next 10 years hold for Kris Allen musically. His set garnered two giant thumbs up.To learn more about singer-songwriter and former American Idol champ Kris Allen, check out his official homepage