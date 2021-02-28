Special By By Markos Papadatos 21 mins ago in Music American Teeth rock on their badass single "Barred Out," which features TWIN XL (Fearless Records). Digital Journal has the scoop. "Barred Out" is about ending a relationship, as well as wondering if one made the right decision due to the emotions of the aftermath that are so powerful that one wants to number them out entirely. American Teeth is the sonic alter ego of Elijah Noll, who works with producer Colin Brittain. They co-directed the song's music video. "Barred Out" is available on The Verdict Overall, American Teeth soars on their refreshing "Barred Out" single, featuring TWIN XL. It is one of those tunes that instantly lures listeners to get up and dance. This song is a substantial indication that Fearless Records knows true talent. It garners an A rating. To learn more about American Teeth and their music, check out their official It is spitfire, unapologetic, and a great deal of fun. The song has an irresistible melody to it, coupled with a liberating vibe, which makes it ultra-catchy."Barred Out" is about ending a relationship, as well as wondering if one made the right decision due to the emotions of the aftermath that are so powerful that one wants to number them out entirely.American Teeth is the sonic alter ego of Elijah Noll, who works with producer Colin Brittain. They co-directed the song's music video."Barred Out" is available on Apple Music Amazon Music , and Spotify Overall, American Teeth soars on their refreshing "Barred Out" single, featuring TWIN XL. It is one of those tunes that instantly lures listeners to get up and dance. This song is a substantial indication that Fearless Records knows true talent. It garners an A rating.To learn more about American Teeth and their music, check out their official Facebook page and follow them on Twitter and Instagram More about American Teeth, barred out, Single, Rock American Teeth barred out Single Rock