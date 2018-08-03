Email
article imageReview: Alter Bridge sends chills with 'Words Darker Than Their Wings' Special

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
London - Rock group Alter Bridge has released their new music video for "Words Darker Than Their Wings," which was filmed live at The Royal Albert Hall in London.
"We have a very special treat for you all," Alter Bridge frontman Myles Kennedy said, as he introduced the powerhouse song. Kennedy shared that they had this song in their catalog for about seven years, and fans had always requested them to perform it. Now, the fans have had their wishes fulfilled.
The delivery and execution of "Words Darker Than Their Wings" were stirring, haunting and powerful, all in one. The Parallax Orchestra helped to elevate it to a higher level. Kennedy allows his dynamic vocal range to shine towards the end. The music video of the tune was like a short film, where Alter Bridge took their fans on an intensive musical journey.
Alter Bridge Live at the Royal Albert Hall (featuring The Parallax Orchestra) is available for pre-order on iTunes, and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, Myles Kennedy and Alter Bridge have outdone themselves with "Words Darker Than Their Wings." It was more than worthy of the standing ovation that it received at the hallowed Royal Albert Hall. This live performance garnered five out of five stars.
To learn more about Alter Bridge and their new music, check out their website.
More about alter bridge, Words Darker Than Their Wings, myles kennedy, Rock, royal albert hall
 
