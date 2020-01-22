Special By By Markos Papadatos 59 mins ago in Music Acclaimed rock group Alter Bridge released their moving lyric video for "Godspeed" on January 22, which is worth more than just a passing glance. It is upbeat and mid-tempo and it allows the band to carry their message across. The tune feels like a memorial celebration of an influential person that passed away. Myles Kennedy nails the lead vocals and lead guitarist Mark Tremonti ought to be commended for writing such a poignant and powerful song for his late friend. "Godspeed" by Alter Bridge is available on The Verdict The lyric video for "Godspeed" captures the adrenaline of their live show, which is infectious. It will certainly strike a chord with many fans and listeners, especially anybody who is living with loss. This lyric video garners an A rating. For more information on Alter Bridge, their new music and their tour schedule, check out their and their The song is the fourth track featured on their chart-topping studio album, Walk the Sky , that was released on Napalm Records. Its lyrics are really stand out due to their rawness, and they really tug at the heartstrings.It is upbeat and mid-tempo and it allows the band to carry their message across. The tune feels like a memorial celebration of an influential person that passed away.Myles Kennedy nails the lead vocals and lead guitarist Mark Tremonti ought to be commended for writing such a poignant and powerful song for his late friend."Godspeed" by Alter Bridge is available on Amazon Music Spotify and on Apple Music . The song earned a glowing review from Digital Journal , and rightfully so.The lyric video for "Godspeed" captures the adrenaline of their live show, which is infectious. It will certainly strike a chord with many fans and listeners, especially anybody who is living with loss. This lyric video garners an A rating.For more information on Alter Bridge, their new music and their tour schedule, check out their Facebook page and their website More about alter bridge, Single, Godspeed, Video, lyric alter bridge Single Godspeed Video lyric