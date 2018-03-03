Special By By Markos Papadatos 9 hours ago in Music Wantagh - On March 2, 2018, the Blink-182 tribute band All The Blink Things performed at Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall in Wantagh on Long Island. All The Blink Things' set was high-energy and a great deal of fun, coupled by an elaborate, custom-made set design that was created by the band themselves. They covered all of the Blink-182 classics including "The Rock Show," "Aliens Exist," "Man Overboard," and the infectious anthem "What's My Age Again?" Equally fun were "Going Away to College" and "Dysentery Gary," and of course no Blink-182 concert, the real deal or a tribute one, is complete without "Dammit" and their namesake song "All The Small Things." The tribute act also tugged at the heart with such emotional songs as the tear-jerker "I Miss You" and "Stay Together For The Kids," thus showcasing their wide range as musicians. Their live show at Mulcahy's garnered an A rating. Read More: Digital Journal sat down and chatted with They shared the stage with Phil Smith , who performed his new Keith Urban and John Mayer tribute act, backed by a full band. Despite the heavy winds and rain, they were able to put on an upbeat show, where they tipped their hats to Blink-182.All The Blink Things' set was high-energy and a great deal of fun, coupled by an elaborate, custom-made set design that was created by the band themselves. They covered all of the Blink-182 classics including "The Rock Show," "Aliens Exist," "Man Overboard," and the infectious anthem "What's My Age Again?" Equally fun were "Going Away to College" and "Dysentery Gary," and of course no Blink-182 concert, the real deal or a tribute one, is complete without "Dammit" and their namesake song "All The Small Things."The tribute act also tugged at the heart with such emotional songs as the tear-jerker "I Miss You" and "Stay Together For The Kids," thus showcasing their wide range as musicians. Their live show at Mulcahy's garnered an A rating.: Digital Journal sat down and chatted with Lou Peragine (Mark Hoppus), Steve Como (Tom DeLonge) and Nick Rice (Travis Barker) from the Blink-182 tribute band All The Blink Things. More about All The Blink Things, phil smith, mulcahy's, wantagh All The Blink Things phil smith mulcahy s wantagh