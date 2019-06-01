Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: All That Remains rocks hard at Revolution Bar and Music Hall Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     39 mins ago in Music
Amityville - On May 30, acclaimed heavy metal band All That Remains rocked Revolution Bar and Music Hall in Amityville on Long Island.
Despite the pouring rain outside, it was a well-received and upbeat rock concert. They kicked off their set with the heavy tune "Fuck Love" and it was followed by yet another new song "Blood I Spill" from their latest studio offering, Victim of the New Disease.
Other noteworthy songs from their new album that resonated well with the Long Island crowd included "Wasteland" and "Everything's Wrong," which were sheer metal bliss.
After the melodically stunning power ballad "What If I Was Nothing?" they closed with "This Calling" and the spitfire "Two Weeks."
Their new album, Victim of the New Disease, is available on iTunes.
The Verdict
Overall, All That Remains delivered a very eclectic and high-octane set at Revolution Bar and Music Hall in Amityville on Long Island. Most importantly, it was a fitting tribute to the memory of their late lead guitarist Oli Herbert. Their concert garnered an A rating.
To learn more about All That Remains and their music, check out their official website and their Facebook page.
Read More: Philip Labonte, the lead singer of All That Remains, chatted with Digital Journal back in April of 2019.
More about all that remains, Revolution Bar, oli herbert, Amityville, New york
 
Latest News
Top News
Will planting more trees help to reduce greenhouse gases?
Review: Adam Lambert stunning with 'New Eyes' single on 'Ellen' Special
Battered Athens turnaround a tall order for new mayor
Revealed: The biggest cybersecurity breaches of past three years
On D-Day, US allies look for unity and fear the Trump show
Who won WWII? Russia's role gets short shrift in France
Liverpool and Tottenham set for all-English Champions League showdown
Seeking a visa to the U.S.? You'll have to show your social media
Microsoft issues warning about new wormable vulnerability
'Populist school' in Italy vows to fight eviction