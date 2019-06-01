Special By By Markos Papadatos 39 mins ago in Music Amityville - On May 30, acclaimed heavy metal band All That Remains rocked Revolution Bar and Music Hall in Amityville on Long Island. Other noteworthy songs from their new album that resonated well with the Long Island crowd included "Wasteland" and "Everything's Wrong," which were sheer metal bliss. After the melodically stunning power ballad "What If I Was Nothing?" they closed with "This Calling" and the spitfire "Two Weeks." Their new album, Victim of the New Disease, is available on The Verdict Overall, All That Remains delivered a very eclectic and high-octane set at Revolution Bar and Music Hall in Amityville on Long Island. Most importantly, it was a fitting tribute to the memory of their late lead guitarist Oli Herbert. Their concert garnered an A rating. To learn more about All That Remains and their music, check out their Read More: Philip Labonte, the lead singer of Despite the pouring rain outside, it was a well-received and upbeat rock concert. They kicked off their set with the heavy tune "Fuck Love" and it was followed by yet another new song "Blood I Spill" from their latest studio offering, Victim of the New Disease.Other noteworthy songs from their new album that resonated well with the Long Island crowd included "Wasteland" and "Everything's Wrong," which were sheer metal bliss.After the melodically stunning power ballad "What If I Was Nothing?" they closed with "This Calling" and the spitfire "Two Weeks."Their new album, Victim of the New Disease, is available on iTunes Overall, All That Remains delivered a very eclectic and high-octane set at Revolution Bar and Music Hall in Amityville on Long Island. Most importantly, it was a fitting tribute to the memory of their late lead guitarist Oli Herbert. Their concert garnered an A rating.To learn more about All That Remains and their music, check out their official website and their Facebook page : Philip Labonte, the lead singer of All That Remains , chatted with Digital Journal back in April of 2019. More about all that remains, Revolution Bar, oli herbert, Amityville, New york all that remains Revolution Bar oli herbert Amityville New york Heavy metal