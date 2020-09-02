Electronic artist and producer Alex Mazel has released a charming electronic track "In Your Eyes." Digital Journal has the scoop.
"In Your Eyes" has a soothing, hypnotic and liberating vibe to it; moreover, it provides an escape for fans and listeners during these trying times of COVID-19. The track garners two thumbs up.
Alex Mazel's music is worth checking out, especially for lovers of trance. It is available on Beatport, Spotify, and Apple Music.
His music has received support from such diverse musical acts as Cosmic Gate, Paul Arcane, Alexander Popov, and Andrew Rayel, among others.
To learn more about Alex Mazel and his music, follow him on Instagram.