Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Electronic artist and producer Alex Mazel has released a charming electronic track "In Your Eyes." Digital Journal has the scoop. Alex Mazel's music is worth checking out, especially for lovers of trance. It is available on His music has received support from such diverse musical acts as Cosmic Gate, Paul Arcane, Alexander Popov, and Andrew Rayel, among others. To learn more about Alex Mazel and his music, follow him on Instagram "In Your Eyes" has a soothing, hypnotic and liberating vibe to it; moreover, it provides an escape for fans and listeners during these trying times of COVID-19. The track garners two thumbs up.Alex Mazel's music is worth checking out, especially for lovers of trance. It is available on Beatport Spotify , and Apple Music His music has received support from such diverse musical acts as Cosmic Gate, Paul Arcane, Alexander Popov, and Andrew Rayel, among others.To learn more about Alex Mazel and his music, follow him on Instagram Mazel (@alex.mazel) on Aug 5, 2020 at 4:24am PDT More about Alex Mazel, In Your Eyes, Electronic, Track Alex Mazel In Your Eyes Electronic Track