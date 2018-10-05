The world premiere of the single "Homesick" took place on Sirius XM The Coffeehouse
. It was co-penned by Hall, as well as Kevin Griffin, and Lindsay Rimes. "Homesick" is the follow-up to his previous song "Tear Me Apart
."
The song's lyrics are warm and heartfelt. It is filled with nostalgia, especially for anybody that has ever been missing home. His storytelling ability is sincere and honest, and he is able to paint a picture in the minds of his listeners.
. It is evident that Alex Hall
doesn't disappoint, and he consistently proves that he is one of the most underrated male artists in the contemporary country music scene. This new song garners two thumbs up.
