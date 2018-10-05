Email
article imageReview: Alex Hall releases compelling new country single 'Homesick' Special

By Markos Papadatos     20 hours ago in Music
Emerging country artist Alex Hall is back with his new single, the refreshing "Homesick." Digital Journal has the scoop.
The world premiere of the single "Homesick" took place on Sirius XM The Coffeehouse. It was co-penned by Hall, as well as Kevin Griffin, and Lindsay Rimes. "Homesick" is the follow-up to his previous song "Tear Me Apart."
The song's lyrics are warm and heartfelt. It is filled with nostalgia, especially for anybody that has ever been missing home. His storytelling ability is sincere and honest, and he is able to paint a picture in the minds of his listeners.
"Homesick" is available on Spotify and on iTunes. It is evident that Alex Hall doesn't disappoint, and he consistently proves that he is one of the most underrated male artists in the contemporary country music scene. This new song garners two thumbs up.
To learn more about country singer-songwriter Alex Hall and "Homesick," check out his official website, and check him out on Facebook.
