Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music On August 31, world-renowned DJ and producer Afrojack put on a dynamic live set at the main stage of "Electric Zoo: Evolved" in Randall's Island Park, New York. Afrojack commanded the stage the entire time. He kicked off his energetic set with "My City," his collaboration with Disto, and it subsequently included Mightfools' "Footrocker" and "No Beef" with Steve Aoki and Miss Palmer. The inclusion of "Body" by Loud Luxury was an added treat. "Who is ready for some new fucking Afrojack music right now?" he asked, and the crowd went nuts. "Electric Zoo. Get your hands up," he commanded, and they obeyed his wishes. Bassjackers and Afrojack's "What We Live For" was sheer bliss. His remix of Larry Tee's "Let's Make Nasty" was a neat throwback in his set. "Make some fucking noise," Afrojack said. "Let me see your hands," he added and immediately broke into a remix of "Old Town Road" by Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus. He also played "Someone You Loved," featuring the rich, crisp voice of Lewis Capaldi. Afrojack closed with Alesso and OneRepublic's liberating "If I Lose Myself" and the late but great Avicii's "Wake Me Up." The Verdict Overall, Afrojack showcased his tremendous stage presence at "Electric Zoo: Evolved" in New York. He is one of the best live performers that the contemporary electronic music scene has to offer. This show is proof that Afrojack deserves to rank in the Top 5 DJs in the world in this year's DJ Magazine voting. He possesses raw, natural talent and charisma. His live set garnered five out of five stars. To learn more about world-renowned DJ and producer Afrojack and his music, check out his official website and his Facebook page The music festival in its 11th year, and it is New York City's longest-running and largest electronic dance music (EDM) festival.