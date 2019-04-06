Email
Review: Afrojack, Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano release massive club edit

By Markos Papadatos     50 mins ago in Music
Electronic stars Afrojack and duo Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano have teamed up for a massive club edit of "Bring It Back" by Jewelz & Sparks.
This is a track that deserves to be a banger at festivals and nightclubs all over the world. It is evident that anything Afrojack and Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano touch musically turns to gold. This banger has a neat groove to it and vivacious hooks.
"Bring It Back" is available on iTunes and on Spotify.
The song has already received love and support from such acclaimed electronic stars and DJs as Steve Aoki, Borgeous, Hardwell, Nicky Romero, W&W, as well as The Chainsmokers, among many others.
Hopefully, there will be more Jewelz & Sparks collaborations with Afrojack and Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano in the future, since all three musical acts display their tremendous talent, and their vibrant personalities in their music.
The Verdict
Overall, the Afrojack and Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano club edit for "Bring It Back" garners an A rating. It has an uplifting vibe to it and it ought to be played at every major electronic dance music festival and nightclub.
To learn more about Afrojack, check out his official website.
