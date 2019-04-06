This is a track that deserves to be a banger at festivals and nightclubs all over the world. It is evident that anything Afrojack
and Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano
touch musically turns to gold. This banger has a neat groove to it and vivacious hooks.
"Bring It Back" is available on iTunes
and on Spotify
.
The song has already received love and support from such acclaimed electronic stars and DJs as Steve Aoki, Borgeous, Hardwell, Nicky Romero, W&W, as well as The Chainsmokers, among many others.
Hopefully, there will be more Jewelz & Sparks collaborations with Afrojack and Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano
in the future, since all three musical acts display their tremendous talent, and their vibrant personalities in their music.
The Verdict
Overall, the Afrojack
and Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano club edit for "Bring It Back" garners an A rating. It has an uplifting vibe to it and it ought to be played at every major electronic dance music festival and nightclub.
To learn more about Afrojack
, check out his official website
.