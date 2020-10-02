Email
article imageReview: Afrojack gets married to Elettra Lamborghini, releases new music Special

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
World-renowned DJ and producer Afrojack has a major reason to celebrate in his personal life. He got married. Digital Journal has the scoop.
On September 26, Afrojack married Italian singer and Lamborghini heiress Elettra Lamborghini in Lake Como, Italy.
In a recent post on Instagram, the couple thanked everybody for all of their blessings and the messages that they sent them over the past weekend.
Congratulations are in order once again for Afrojack (born Nick van de Wall) and Elettra.
Afrojack's latest release with DLMT entitled "Wish You Were Here" featuring Brandyn Burnette is available on all digital service providers by clicking here. The song is vivacious and catchy. Well done.
To learn more about Afrojack and his music, check out his official website and his Facebook page and follow him on Twitter.
View this post on Instagram

26.09.2020 ❤️🔐

A post shared by Nick (@afrojack) on

More about Afrojack, Married, Elettra Lamborghini
 
