Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Adam Wakefield releases haunting new album 'Gods & Ghosts' Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     31 mins ago in Music
Singer-songwriter Adam Wakefield (from "The Voice" fame) released his latest studio offering, "Gods & Ghosts," via Average Joes Entertainment.
It opens with the stirring tune"Breaking Strings," which features his rich, raspy voice, and it is followed by the crisp and sultry ballad "Cheap Whiskey & Bad Cocaine." Equally moving is the title cut tune, "Gods and Ghosts," where the listener can recall country star Chris Stapleton, and that ought to be taken as a major compliment.
Other noteworthy cuts include "Shoot Me Where I Stand," the bluesy "Good Morning Sunday," as well as the infectious "Prairie Lullaby," which is one of the highlight tracks on the CD.
After the harking "Sometimes Sarah," it closes with the mid-tempo and uplifting "She Loved Country Music," and on a haunting note with "River Stone."
Gods & Ghosts is available on iTunes, and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, Adam Wakefield delivers on his latest album, Gods & Ghosts. His smooth baritone vocals are reminiscent of such esteemed musicians as Jamey Johnson, James Otto, and Chris Stapleton. Grab a bottle of wine, and let him lure you in. This CD is recommended for music listeners, especially those that enjoy ballads. Gods & Ghosts garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.
For more information on Adam Wakefield and his new music, check out his official Facebook page.
More about Adam Wakefield, Singersongwriter, gods & ghosts, Album, the voice
 
Latest News
Top News
Stevie Nicks is the first woman inducted into the Rock Hall twice
Jenna Paulette debuts 'Slow Dancing On The Moon' acoustic video Special
Brazil launches first of five French-tech attack subs
Toronto stock market down along with lower oil prices
Book Proust gave to his lover sells for world record 1.5 million euros
Review: Andrea Bocelli spectacular at Madison Square Garden in New York Special
Miss Spain breaking barriers as first transgender Miss Universe hopeful
London Mayor, Sadiq Khan declares 'climate emergency'
Federal government offshore wind auction shatters records
Erdogan and Trump urge cooperation after Turkey's Syria threat