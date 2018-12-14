Special By By Markos Papadatos 31 mins ago in Music Singer-songwriter Adam Wakefield (from "The Voice" fame) released his latest studio offering, "Gods & Ghosts," via Average Joes Entertainment. Other noteworthy cuts include "Shoot Me Where I Stand," the bluesy "Good Morning Sunday," as well as the infectious "Prairie Lullaby," which is one of the highlight tracks on the CD. After the harking "Sometimes Sarah," it closes with the mid-tempo and uplifting "She Loved Country Music," and on a haunting note with "River Stone." Gods & Ghosts is available on The Verdict Overall, For more information on Adam Wakefield and his new music, check out his It opens with the stirring tune"Breaking Strings," which features his rich, raspy voice, and it is followed by the crisp and sultry ballad "Cheap Whiskey & Bad Cocaine." Equally moving is the title cut tune, "Gods and Ghosts," where the listener can recall country star Chris Stapleton, and that ought to be taken as a major compliment.Other noteworthy cuts include "Shoot Me Where I Stand," the bluesy "Good Morning Sunday," as well as the infectious "Prairie Lullaby," which is one of the highlight tracks on the CD.After the harking "Sometimes Sarah," it closes with the mid-tempo and uplifting "She Loved Country Music," and on a haunting note with "River Stone."Gods & Ghosts is available on iTunes , and on Spotify Overall, Adam Wakefield delivers on his latest album, Gods & Ghosts. His smooth baritone vocals are reminiscent of such esteemed musicians as Jamey Johnson, James Otto, and Chris Stapleton. Grab a bottle of wine, and let him lure you in. This CD is recommended for music listeners, especially those that enjoy ballads. Gods & Ghosts garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.For more information on Adam Wakefield and his new music, check out his official Facebook page More about Adam Wakefield, Singersongwriter, gods & ghosts, Album, the voice Adam Wakefield Singersongwriter gods ghosts Album the voice