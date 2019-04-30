Special By By Markos Papadatos 59 mins ago in Music On April 29, the highly-anticipated music documentary "The Show Must Go On: The Queen and Adam Lambert Story" aired on ABC, and it was extremely well done. The Show Must Go On: The Queen and Adam Lambert Story featured commentary from Joe Jonas, Simon Cowell, Lambert's parents, as well as Taylor Hawkins from Foo Fighters, Oscar-winning actor Rami Malek and music editor and journalist Lyndsey Parker. Parker noted that Lambert being in a different time was able to take advantage of the doors that Freddie Mercury opened for him. Lambert admitted that he initially felt intimated singing somebody else's songs from a beloved band yet he was stoked to sing them, and fortunately for the world's sake, we are glad he took that chance. When Queen and Lambert first performed in America at the iHeartRadio Festival that's when the classic rock band noticed that "magic" was starting to happen. Queen noted that iHeartRadio played a big role in how they were perceived in America, and Brian May described Lambert as giving them a "blood transfusion" at the time, where it felt good to have "young blood" in the band. In this two-hour documentary, viewers had the chance to get to know Adam Lambert on a more intimate level. He was bold, unapologetic, driven and talented. Throughout his journey, he stayed true to himself, and along with his rise as a solo artist, he found his home as the new front-man of Queen. Veteran drummer Taylor Hawkins (Foo Fighters) shared that being a "flamboyant, great, wild frontman" is exactly what one needs to front Queen, and rightfully so. The film indicated that the Academy Award-winning movie Bohemian Rhapsody helped expose Queen's music to a younger generation, where they are hearing their music for the first time. At the same time, Lambert helps bring a whole new fanbase, so it is a match made in musical heaven. Both remaining Queen band members had nothing but the greatest remarks about Adam Lambert. Brian May praised him as a "stupendous" talent, while Roger Taylor described him as the "best singer around," and stated that he does not know anybody that can "outsing him." The Verdict Overall, this is a music documentary that will make one cry for joy. It pays homage both to the iconic group Queen, it honors Adam Lambert for revitalizing the band, and it celebrates the life, career and legacy of late front-man Freddie Mercury. It is recommended for all fans of Queen and Adam Lambert. The Show Must Go On: The Queen and Adam Lambert Story deserves a standing ovation and it garners five out of five stars. 