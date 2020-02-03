Email
article imageReview: Adam Lambert mesmerizes on 'Closer To You' (Live Sessions) Special

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Grammy-nominated pop star Adam Lambert released the video for his "Live Sessions" version of "Closer To You," which is phenomenal.
This rendition has a raw, organic vibe to it, and Lambert proves once again that his voice is one in a million. Lambert has one of the most controlled and versatile voices of our generation. He puts the majority of the artists that are played on the radio airwaves to shame. This stripped-down version of "Closer To You" evokes a wide spectrum of raw emotions.
The song "Closer To You" is featured on his critically-acclaimed Velvet: Side A (The Live Sessions) EP. "Closer To You" (Live Sessions) is vocal perfection and it garners an A+ rating.
In other Adam Lambert news, he teased his new song "Roses," where he collaborates with Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Nile Rodgers of Chic. Lambert also launched the non-profit organization, Feel Something Foundation.
To learn more about Adam Lambert and his music, check out his Facebook page.
