Markos Papadatos

Adam Lambert had the best vocal performance in "American Idol" history with his superb rendition of Led Zeppelin's "Whole Lotta Love." This was the first time that any contestant performed a Led Zeppelin song on American Idol, and Lambert totally rocked it in the eighth season of the competition. Lambert showcased his rich, dynamic vocals, and his tremendous stage presence on "Whole Lotta Love," and he proved that he was the one that deserved to win the reality singing competition that year, since nobody came close to him, as a vocalist, song stylist or performer. Lambert's musical talent is indeed an eighth world wonder. His performance of "Whole Lotta Love" on American Idol was also great preparation for his subsequent tours with Queen (Brian May and Roger Taylor), where they regularly perform all the biggest classic rock classics from the Queen musical catalog. Lambert's live version of "Whole Lotta Love" was captivating, and it earned him five out of five stars.