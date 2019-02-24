Lambert was joined with the iconic Queens band members Dr. Brian May on lead guitar and Roger Taylor on drums. They kicked off the show with the Queens classic "We Will Rock You," where they had everybody on their feet and clapping along with them. Lambert nailed the high notes and made that seem like an effortless task, as always. "We Will Rock You" received a standing ovation from the Dolby Theatre audience.
If that weren't enough, they also performed a killer and expressive rendition of "We Are The Champions," where the crowd was waving their hands up in the air. This performance earned them yet another standing ovation, and it was a fitting homage to the late Freddie Mercury, whose life story was the subject of Bohemian Rhapsody
starring Rami Malek as Mercury.
This summer, Queen and Adam Lambert will be embarking on a North American Tour. On August 6 and 7, they will play two shows at the "World's Most Famous Arena" Madison Square Garden in New York City.
The Verdict
Overall, Adam Lambert and Queen delivered a superb live performance at this year's Academy Awards. Their two-song set was high-energy and fun.
To learn more about Adam Lambert and Queen's North American Tour dates, check out their official website
.
Read More
: Digital Journal reviewed Adam Lambert's new solo single "Feel Something
."