James Corden concluded his special NFL championship episode with "The Show's Ending Now," which is a parody of the Queen classic "Don't Stop Me Now." For this unique moment, he was joined by Adam Lambert, who is serving as the lead singer of Queen, along with acclaimed guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor.This version consisted of lyrics that recapped the previous football games during that week. The parody was upbeat, witty and a great deal of fun; moreover, the inclusion of Adam Lambert was an added bonus. Both Corden and Lambert seemed to have thoroughly enjoyed themselves during this vivacious performance. It will resonate well with fans of music and football. "The Show's Ending Now" garnered two giant thumbs up.Speaking of Adam Lambert, the "Whataya Want from Me" singer just celebrated his 37th birthday today. He was born on January 29, 1982.Last week, Lambert celebrated the 10-year anniversary of his memorable audition on the hit reality competition, American Idol, which ironically enough was Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody" and Michael Jackson's "Rock With You." Ever since that audition, his life has never been the same, and he went on to catapult to worldwide superstardom.To learn more about Adam Lambert and his music, check out his official website