Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Aaron Watson releases amazing 'American Soul' country album Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     32 mins ago in Music
On January 8, country star Aaron Watson released his soaring new studio album "American Soul." Digital Journal has the scoop.
It opens with the mid-tempo and refreshing "Silverado Saturday Night" and it is followed by the nonchalant "Boots," and the catchy "Whisper My Name."
The moving ballad "Best Friend," where he pays homage to a pet dog, has a warm neo-traditional country vibe to it, while "Long Live Cowboys" is upbeat, anthemic, and a great deal of fun. He immediately breaks into the spitfire "Stay" and the poignant title track ballad "American Soul," which is relevant, relatable, and filled with raw emotions.
After "Out of My Misery," it closes with the infectious "Touchdown Town," which is this journalist's personal favorite tune on the album that is worthy of the repeat button, as well as on a fitting note with the tender ballad "Dog Tags."
American Soul is available on Apple Music and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, Aaron Watson shines in his latest studio offering, American Soul, which is incredible from start to finish. Each song on this musical effort has its own identity, and it's pure country with real storytelling. There is an honesty and authenticity to his music like no other. Watson truly embodies strong American values, which are reflected in his heartfelt music. It garners an A rating.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos recently chatted with Aaron Watson about his new music.
More about aaron watson, american soul, Country, Album
 
Latest News
Top News
China enacts rules to counter 'unjustified' foreign laws
UK hospitals overwhelmed as COVID cases and deaths spike
Review: Carolyn Hennesy is sensational in new episodes of 'Studio City' Special
Twitter boots Trump to stop violence-sparking tweets
Biden calls those storming US Capitol 'domestic terrorists'
Indonesian plane feared crashed after losing contact
Most Covid-19 patients have at least one symptom 6 months on: study
Two high-profile participants in DC riots have been arrested
'Post-9/11 era is over': Mob attack to haunt Biden on world stage
India detains Chinese soldier at flashpoint border