On January 8, country star Aaron Watson released his soaring new studio album "American Soul." Digital Journal has the scoop.

It opens with the mid-tempo and refreshing "Silverado Saturday Night" and it is followed by the nonchalant "Boots," and the catchy "Whisper My Name." The moving ballad "Best Friend," where he pays homage to a pet dog, has a warm neo-traditional country vibe to it, while "Long Live Cowboys" is upbeat, anthemic, and a great deal of fun. He immediately breaks into the spitfire "Stay" and the poignant title track ballad "American Soul," which is relevant, relatable, and filled with raw emotions. After "Out of My Misery," it closes with the infectious "Touchdown Town," which is this journalist's personal favorite tune on the album that is worthy of the repeat button, as well as on a fitting note with the tender ballad "Dog Tags."

American Soul is available on Apple Music and on Spotify.

The Verdict

Overall, Aaron Watson shines in his latest studio offering, American Soul, which is incredible from start to finish. Each song on this musical effort has its own identity, and it's pure country with real storytelling. There is an honesty and authenticity to his music like no other. Watson truly embodies strong American values, which are reflected in his heartfelt music. It garners an A rating.