Special By By Markos Papadatos 11 hours ago in Music New York - On December 26, veteran British songstress Petula Clark performed in an intimate setting at B.B. King Blues Club in New York City, for a great turnout of fans. Other standout moments included her performance of such upbeat tunes as "Don't Sleep in the Subway," "My Love," "This Is My Song" and "I Know a Place," which was incorporated as a medley with"A Sign of the Times." After "I Couldn't Live Without Your Love," she broke into the highlight song of the night, which was her signature tune, "Downtown," which was well-received by all. Equally superb was "The Rainbow," which is the closing track of her latest album, Living For Today. The Verdict Overall, Petula Clark was able to wow her audience at the iconic To learn more about Grammy-winning songstress Petula Clark, check out her Read More: Petula Clark chatted with Her B.B. King Blues Club set included her smash hits, as well as material from her newest studio album, which included the title cut, "Loving For Today," "Fever," "From Now On," as well as "While You See a Chance," and a distinct cover of John Lennon and Paul McCartney's "Blackbird." Her moving interpretation of John Lennon's "Imagine" was simply divine.Other standout moments included her performance of such upbeat tunes as "Don't Sleep in the Subway," "My Love," "This Is My Song" and "I Know a Place," which was incorporated as a medley with"A Sign of the Times."After "I Couldn't Live Without Your Love," she broke into the highlight song of the night, which was her signature tune, "Downtown," which was well-received by all. Equally superb was "The Rainbow," which is the closing track of her latest album, Living For Today.Overall, Petula Clark was able to wow her audience at the iconic B.B. King Clubs Club in "The Big Apple." She was the epitome of grace and class. Despite her ripe age, at 85 years old, she was still able to deliver a solid concert, and she was able to introduce her classic hits to a younger generation of fans. Petula Clark proved to be one true song stylist, and her songs are destined to stand the test of time. She had the New York crowd with her every step of the way. Well done.To learn more about Grammy-winning songstress Petula Clark, check out her official website : Petula Clark chatted with Digital Journal about her illustrious music career and B.B. King Blues Club concert. More about Petula Clark, bb king blues club, New york, British, songstress Petula Clark bb king blues club New york British songstress Singer Downtown