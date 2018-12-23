Special By By Markos Papadatos 50 mins ago in Music Huntington - On December 22, The Fresh Kids of Bel-Air performed a 90's tribute show at The Paramount in Huntington. They were joined by My 2000's Party with TRL. Estee threw some country in the mix with Shania Twain's "Man! I Feel Like a Woman." Of course, no 90's set is complete without "Wannabe," where Estee and Gabby morphed into The Spice Girls. They also paid homage to Christmas queen Mariah Carey with "All I Want For Christmas Is You," which was appropriate due to the holiday season. Estee on the other hand, showed some angst on Alanis Morissette's "You Oughta Know." Oscar delivered a fitting tribute to Nirvana with "Smells Like Teen Spirit" and the group had a great deal of fun on "I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles)." They closed with such infectious 90's anthems as "What's My Age Again?" by Blink-182 and Third Eye Blind's "Semi-Charmed Life," where they left their fans yearning for more. Fortunately, there was more music for The Paramount crowd. My 2000's Party with TRL, which featured several band members from The Fresh Kids of Bel-Air, brought us back to early the early '00s. They began their set with a killer version of "Mr. Brightside," and they immediately broke into "Sugar, We're Going Down" by Fall Out Boy. Estee did Kelly Clarkson justice with "Since U Been Gone," and Gabby tackled Avril Lavigne in a clever fashion with the punk-pop hit "Sk8tr Boi." Estee displayed her rich, harking voice on Evanescence's "Bring Me To Life." The Verdict Overall, The Fresh Kids of Bel-Air and My 2000's Party with TRL were both superb at The Paramount in Huntington. Both of their sets were rocking and entertaining. They had The Paramount audience with them every step of the way. It was a fun, throwback show for all that garnered two giant thumbs up. Well done. To learn more about The Fresh Kids of Bel-Air, check out their official As "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" theme song played in the background, they kicked off their set with Lit's "My Own Worst Enemy" and it was followed by Chumbawamba's "Tubthumping," which featured sweet backing vocals from Estee and Gabby. Equally rocking were Green Day's "Basket Case" and The Goo Goo Dolls' "Slide." "Santeria" was nonchalant and mellow.Estee threw some country in the mix with Shania Twain's "Man! I Feel Like a Woman." Of course, no 90's set is complete without "Wannabe," where Estee and Gabby morphed into The Spice Girls. They also paid homage to Christmas queen Mariah Carey with "All I Want For Christmas Is You," which was appropriate due to the holiday season. Estee on the other hand, showed some angst on Alanis Morissette's "You Oughta Know."Oscar delivered a fitting tribute to Nirvana with "Smells Like Teen Spirit" and the group had a great deal of fun on "I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles)." They closed with such infectious 90's anthems as "What's My Age Again?" by Blink-182 and Third Eye Blind's "Semi-Charmed Life," where they left their fans yearning for more.Fortunately, there was more music for The Paramount crowd. My 2000's Party with TRL, which featured several band members from The Fresh Kids of Bel-Air, brought us back to early the early '00s. They began their set with a killer version of "Mr. Brightside," and they immediately broke into "Sugar, We're Going Down" by Fall Out Boy.Estee did Kelly Clarkson justice with "Since U Been Gone," and Gabby tackled Avril Lavigne in a clever fashion with the punk-pop hit "Sk8tr Boi." Estee displayed her rich, harking voice on Evanescence's "Bring Me To Life."Overall, The Fresh Kids of Bel-Air and My 2000's Party with TRL were both superb at The Paramount in Huntington. Both of their sets were rocking and entertaining. They had The Paramount audience with them every step of the way. It was a fun, throwback show for all that garnered two giant thumbs up. Well done.To learn more about The Fresh Kids of Bel-Air, check out their official Facebook page More about the paramount, Trl, 90's, Huntington the paramount Trl 90 s Huntington