article imageReview: 2nd Hour release amazing duet single 'What I See' Special

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Singer-songwriters David Hernandez and Effie Passero of the powerhouse musical duo, 2nd Hour, released their breakthrough duet single "What I See."
Particularly impressive about this duo is that two American Idol finalist alums joined forces and they formed the dynamic duo 2nd Hour.
"What I See" is a piano-laden, polished ballad, which has a stirring vibe to it. Both Passero and Hernandez's resonant vocals blend well together and they produce one true musical event. It is filled with raw emotions, and they are not afraid to be sincere and vulnerable. The inclusion of the violin by Ashley Myers helps elevate it to a higher level.
Their song's music video for "What I See," directed by Arno Diem, may be seen below.
"What I See" is available on Apple Music. Passero shared that she wrote this tune about her friends that were going through a divorce. This song resonated well with the New York audience when they performed it live together at The Green Room 42.
The Verdict
Overall, 2nd Hour is the next best thing in the music industry. "What I See" is a glorious vocal performance that is certainly worth more than just a passing glance. David Hernandez and Effie Passero knock this song out of the ballpark, and it's a match made in musical heaven. "What I See" garners an A rating. Well done.
