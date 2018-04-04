Special By By Markos Papadatos 34 mins ago in Music Rock group Red Sun Rising is back with their newest radio single "Deathwish," which is a track on their sophomore album "Thread." Digital Journal has the scoop. "Life is fleeting is fleeting by the slow, it chills us to the wave, and feeds me to the bone, and it’s all right, unless you feel you're too late," they sing, in the opening verse. Red Sun Rising is made up of Mike Protich on lead vocals and guitar, Ryan Williams on lead guitar, Ricky Miller on bass, keyboards and backing vocals, Dave McGarry on rhythm guitar and background vocals, as well as Pat Gerasia on drums and percussion. On April 24, they will be performing at Mercury Lounge in New York City, as part of their own headlining tour. Later on in the year, they will tour with The Used (as their opening act), and then they will open for Godsmack and Shinedown on their late summer tour beginning on August 14, 2018. "Deathwish" is available on The Verdict Overall, Red Sun Rising proves that they are one of the most underrated groups in contemporary rock music. "Deathwish" deserves to be a smash single on the Billboard charts. The song garners 4.5 out of 5 stars. To learn more about the rock group Red Sun Rising, check them out on The song's music video for "Deathwish" was directed by Brad Golowin, and it is crazy due to its apocalyptic nature. The song itself is an infectious rock anthem, and it sits at No. 11 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Songs charts , after charting for 11 weeks."Life is fleeting is fleeting by the slow, it chills us to the wave, and feeds me to the bone, and it’s all right, unless you feel you're too late," they sing, in the opening verse.Red Sun Rising is made up of Mike Protich on lead vocals and guitar, Ryan Williams on lead guitar, Ricky Miller on bass, keyboards and backing vocals, Dave McGarry on rhythm guitar and background vocals, as well as Pat Gerasia on drums and percussion.On April 24, they will be performing at Mercury Lounge in New York City, as part of their own headlining tour. Later on in the year, they will tour with The Used (as their opening act), and then they will open for Godsmack and Shinedown on their late summer tour beginning on August 14, 2018."Deathwish" is available on iTunes Overall, Red Sun Rising proves that they are one of the most underrated groups in contemporary rock music. "Deathwish" deserves to be a smash single on the Billboard charts. The song garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.To learn more about the rock group Red Sun Rising, check them out on Facebook More about Red Sun Rising, deathwise, Rock, Band, Group Red Sun Rising deathwise Rock Band Group