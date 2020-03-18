Special By By Markos Papadatos 21 mins ago in Music Reckless Johnny Wales (formerly known as Bob Saporiti) chatted with Digital Journal about his song "Boomers," and he spoke about being an artist in the digital age. In 1980, he moved to Nashville, Tennessee where he was hired by Warner Bros. Records and eventually worked his way up to Senior Vice President and General Manager. In 2001, Reckless Johnny retired from the record business and returned to his original love of writing, performing and producing music. He can be found today on Music Row and on the On his song "Boomers," he said, "Being a boomer myself, and a songwriter, it was easy. Like the band The Who, I simply wanted to write a song about my generation." Regarding his music and songwriting inspirations, he acknowledged that his music is inspired by everything. On being an artist in the digital age, he said, "It feels the same as always, only older." "Streaming services have changed the music business from tactile to virtual. They decreased the visual aspects of the business to a point where it's almost completely ethereal," he explained. For young and aspiring musicians, he said, "In this order: Listen. Absorb. Practice. It's about the music—not the money." Regarding his plans for the future, he said, "Keep reading, writing, making the music I feel and enjoying the life that is presented to me." He concluded about his song "Boomers," "Don't take it too seriously. It's got a good beat and you can dance to it. So enjoy it and have fun. And be kind to old people because if you're lucky, you'll be one too someday." He started his music career in Boston as a folk singer. He went on to serve in the Navy during the Vietnam war, and then he continued his singer-songwriter career and began to produce records in San Francisco for the next decade.In 1980, he moved to Nashville, Tennessee where he was hired by Warner Bros. Records and eventually worked his way up to Senior Vice President and General Manager. In 2001, Reckless Johnny retired from the record business and returned to his original love of writing, performing and producing music. He can be found today on Music Row and on the Internet On his song "Boomers," he said, "Being a boomer myself, and a songwriter, it was easy. Like the band The Who, I simply wanted to write a song about my generation."Regarding his music and songwriting inspirations, he acknowledged that his music is inspired by everything.On being an artist in the digital age, he said, "It feels the same as always, only older." "Streaming services have changed the music business from tactile to virtual. They decreased the visual aspects of the business to a point where it's almost completely ethereal," he explained.For young and aspiring musicians, he said, "In this order: Listen. Absorb. Practice. It's about the music—not the money."Regarding his plans for the future, he said, "Keep reading, writing, making the music I feel and enjoying the life that is presented to me."He concluded about his song "Boomers," "Don't take it too seriously. It's got a good beat and you can dance to it. So enjoy it and have fun. And be kind to old people because if you're lucky, you'll be one too someday." More about Reckless Johnny Wales, Boomers, Digital Age Reckless Johnny Wale... Boomers Digital Age