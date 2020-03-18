Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReckless Johnny Wales talks about 'Boomers,' and digital age Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     21 mins ago in Music
Reckless Johnny Wales (formerly known as Bob Saporiti) chatted with Digital Journal about his song "Boomers," and he spoke about being an artist in the digital age.
He started his music career in Boston as a folk singer. He went on to serve in the Navy during the Vietnam war, and then he continued his singer-songwriter career and began to produce records in San Francisco for the next decade.
In 1980, he moved to Nashville, Tennessee where he was hired by Warner Bros. Records and eventually worked his way up to Senior Vice President and General Manager. In 2001, Reckless Johnny retired from the record business and returned to his original love of writing, performing and producing music. He can be found today on Music Row and on the Internet.
On his song "Boomers," he said, "Being a boomer myself, and a songwriter, it was easy. Like the band The Who, I simply wanted to write a song about my generation."
Regarding his music and songwriting inspirations, he acknowledged that his music is inspired by everything.
On being an artist in the digital age, he said, "It feels the same as always, only older." "Streaming services have changed the music business from tactile to virtual. They decreased the visual aspects of the business to a point where it's almost completely ethereal," he explained.
For young and aspiring musicians, he said, "In this order: Listen. Absorb. Practice. It's about the music—not the money."
Regarding his plans for the future, he said, "Keep reading, writing, making the music I feel and enjoying the life that is presented to me."
He concluded about his song "Boomers," "Don't take it too seriously. It's got a good beat and you can dance to it. So enjoy it and have fun. And be kind to old people because if you're lucky, you'll be one too someday."
More about Reckless Johnny Wales, Boomers, Digital Age
 
Latest News
Top News
Virus-hit British cruise ship docks in Cuba
FDA fast-tracks novel coronavirus test to speed up diagnosis
Is Italy peaking yet? Experts urge patience
Global virus infections top 200,000 as nations tighten clampdowns
Merkel calls coronavirus 'biggest challenge since WWII'
Canada announces Can$82 bln coronavirus aid package
Shenandoah will 'Keep the Music Playing' via Facebook Live event
As world cowers, China glimpses coronavirus aftermath
Billy Joel's May 2nd MSG show rescheduled amid Coronavirus
Canada, US expected to close border to all but essential travelers: reports