On July 23, it was announced that country queen Reba McEntire has inked a global publishing deal with Given Music Publishing. McEntire is world renowned in the world of television, film, theater, music, retail and book publishing. Throughout her illustrious career in the music business, McEntire has sold in excess of 56 million albums worldwide. She is a member of the Grand Ole Opry (since January of 1986) and the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. The country superstar noted in a press statement that for her, it "starts with the songwriter," especially since songwriters create something that will make their listeners laugh, lift them up or even break their hearts. McEntire is very excited to be joining the team of Given Music Publishing. She expressed that she has great respect for their creative team, as well as their talented roster of songwriters. "As I continue to explore new creative avenues, this is the perfect home for me as a writer," McEntire remarked. Throughout this year, McEntire is performing in Las Vegas at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace as part of her "Reba, Brooks & Dunn: Together in Vegas" residency with award-winning country duo Brooks & Dunn. Given Music Publishing is a division of Given Entertainment, LLC. Music industry veteran Cindy Owen and her business partner Jim Kacmarcik formed Given Music Publishing in 2013. Given Founding Partner Cindy Owen made the official announcement earlier today. Owen was McEntire's Vice President of Creative Services for 15 years, before she opened her own entertainment company in 2002.