By By Markos Papadatos 22 mins ago in Music Nashville - On October 28, the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame inducted five musicians at the 48th anniversary Hall of Fame Gala in Nashville, Tennessee. Country superstar Reba McEntire was also honored. Byron Hill and Wayne Kirkpatrick were honored in the songwriter category, Joe Melson was recognized in the veteran songwriter category, Ronnie Dunn was honored as their songwriter/artist, and Country queen Reba McEntire was also honored with the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame's inaugural "Career Maker Award," which recognizes those that had a major influence on the songwriting career of the organization's members. In her illustrious career in the country music industry, Reba McEntire recorded 80 songs, which included 34 singles, that were either written or co-written by 45 inductees of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. American songwriter and Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame member Layng Martine Jr. presented McEntire with her prestigious award. After dinner, all of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame members that were in attendance at the ceremony gathered on the stage to pay tribute to McEntire for recording many of their songs. To learn more about the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, check out its The newly inducted Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame inductees included Ronnie Dunn of the hit country duo Brooks & Dunn, Grammy-winning country songstress K.T. Oslin , Byron Hill, Wayne Kirkpatrick, and Joe Melson.Byron Hill and Wayne Kirkpatrick were honored in the songwriter category, Joe Melson was recognized in the veteran songwriter category, Ronnie Dunn was honored as their songwriter/artist, and K.T. Oslin as their veteran songwriter/artist.Country queen Reba McEntire was also honored with the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame's inaugural "Career Maker Award," which recognizes those that had a major influence on the songwriting career of the organization's members. In her illustrious career in the country music industry, Reba McEntire recorded 80 songs, which included 34 singles, that were either written or co-written by 45 inductees of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame.American songwriter and Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame member Layng Martine Jr. presented McEntire with her prestigious award. After dinner, all of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame members that were in attendance at the ceremony gathered on the stage to pay tribute to McEntire for recording many of their songs.To learn more about the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, check out its official website More about reba mcentire, Country, nashville songwriters hall of fame, Nashville reba mcentire Country nashville songwriter... Nashville