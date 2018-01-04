By By Markos Papadatos 4 hours ago in Music Veteran country star Ray Stevens has announced the grand opening of his new music venue, CabaRay. This will take place on January 18, 19 and 20 in West Nashville. "This whole process has been a real labor of love for me," Ray Stevens said. Although it took some time to get the building constructed, he is stoked to announce that the doors are finally ready to be opened to the public. Stevens' music venue, CabaRay is a tribute to the various country producers, musicians, songwriters and artists that have made Nashville "Music City." The interior of the venue consists of wallpaper with archived photos of recording studio sessions where such classics as "Pretty Woman," "El Paso" and "Ahab the Arab" were created. CabaRay features six red leather banquette booths, where he pays homage to such iconic Nashville producers as Chet Atkins, Owen Bradley, Fred Foster, Jerry Kennedy, Shelby Singleton, as well as Billy Sherrill. "This is a uniquely Nashville facility that celebrates the city and the industry I love and that has been so very good to me," Ray Stevens added, in a press statement. The showroom features dinner service for 500 patrons downstairs, coupled with beverage service for over 200 more upstairs in a theatre-style seating. The venue also includes a gift shop. Stevens hopes to host his weekly dinner shows, from Thursday through Saturday nights. He also hopes to bring outside talent to perform in CabaRay. CabaRay is located in West Nashville at 5724 River Road. To learn more about CabaRay, check out its His new state-of-the-art Nashville showroom, CabaRay, was the end result of almost 20 years of excavation, construction, furnishing and outfitting."This whole process has been a real labor of love for me," Ray Stevens said. Although it took some time to get the building constructed, he is stoked to announce that the doors are finally ready to be opened to the public.Stevens' music venue, CabaRay is a tribute to the various country producers, musicians, songwriters and artists that have made Nashville "Music City."The interior of the venue consists of wallpaper with archived photos of recording studio sessions where such classics as "Pretty Woman," "El Paso" and "Ahab the Arab" were created.CabaRay features six red leather banquette booths, where he pays homage to such iconic Nashville producers as Chet Atkins, Owen Bradley, Fred Foster, Jerry Kennedy, Shelby Singleton, as well as Billy Sherrill."This is a uniquely Nashville facility that celebrates the city and the industry I love and that has been so very good to me," Ray Stevens added, in a press statement.The showroom features dinner service for 500 patrons downstairs, coupled with beverage service for over 200 more upstairs in a theatre-style seating. The venue also includes a gift shop. Stevens hopes to host his weekly dinner shows, from Thursday through Saturday nights. He also hopes to bring outside talent to perform in CabaRay.CabaRay is located in West Nashville at 5724 River Road. To learn more about CabaRay, check out its official website More about Ray Stevens, cabaray, Venue, Country Ray Stevens cabaray Venue Country