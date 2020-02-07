Special By By Markos Papadatos 38 mins ago in Music Singer-songwriter Rachel Reinert (of Gloriana fame) chatted with Digital Journal about her debut solo album and being an artist in the digital age. What asked what her personal favorite song is from the album, she responded, "This is hard because all of these songs are like my children. I love them all so much in such different ways. If I really had to narrow it down to one song, I would have to say 'Here.' All of the sounds and sonic elements are just so incredibly dreamy and vibey, and the sentiment of the song is fully what I believe and live by every day-that every moment leads you to exactly where you're meant to be." She shared that her music and songwriting are inspired by her life. "It's incredibly important to me that my songs come from my own experiences. I am constantly journaling, writing lines of poetry, and title ideas. I also get really inspired by just being a huge music lover/listener. Certain songs will invoke a feeling that may spark an idea for me," she said. Each day, she is really motivated by her passion for music, which ultimately stems from being a kid and listening to CDs . "I relate so much to the lyrics and the sounds and how it makes me feel. I was a weird artsy kid, so for me music was an escape. It brought me so much joy and comfort. The fact that I could connect with someone else’s experience through their songs was healing and so inspiring. It's all about that human connection for me," she said. On being an artist in the digital age, she said, "As with anything, change is uncomfortable. The music industry has changed so much over the years, it was a completely different animal when I made my debut with Gloriana over a decade ago. It feels like it has evolved the most in the last four years since I went solo." "I am still trying to find my footing and figure out how it all works. There are good things and bad things about it. I try to focus on the positive. What I do appreciate is that music discovery is easier than ever now, and there are all of these amazing avenues and ways to get your music heard," she said. She listed Neil Young and Harry Styles as her dream collaboration choices in music. "Neil Young because he is a timeless badass. Also, Harry Styles. I am such a fan and everything he is doing is so good," she said. For her fans, she concluded about her debut album, "I hope that you find pieces of yourself within these songs and that they make you feel something real." To learn more about Rachel Reinert and her debut solo album, check out her On the song selection approach for his debut album, he said, "I really just followed my intuition. I began this process by wanting to write songs that were personal and true. I try to focus on the positive. What I do appreciate is that music discovery is easier than ever now, and there are all of these amazing avenues and ways to get your music heard," she said.She listed Neil Young and Harry Styles as her dream collaboration choices in music. "Neil Young because he is a timeless badass. Also, Harry Styles. I am such a fan and everything he is doing is so good," she said.For her fans, she concluded about her debut album, "I hope that you find pieces of yourself within these songs and that they make you feel something real."To learn more about Rachel Reinert and her debut solo album, check out her official website