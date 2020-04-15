Special By By Markos Papadatos 4 hours ago in Music Acclaimed R&B and rapper Qveen Herby (Amy Noonan) chatted with Digital Journal about her latest endeavors while quarantined, and her new music. Qveen Herby acknowledged that the COVID-19 pandemic is certainly affecting her creativity. "I am always evolving. Thank God, we have a recording studio at the house," she admitted, prior to foreshadowing that her forthcoming EP is comprised of positive and happy vibes. When she toured, as part of the musical duo Karmin, she listed The Paramount in Huntington as one of her favorite shows ever. For her fans, she extended the following inspirational message during the Coronavirus pandemic: "Take it one day at a time," she said. "Don't be afraid to start a transformation. Self-care is a priority. Use the time to spoil yourself even with simple things such as taking a bath with lavender oil and learning meditation. For that reason, my song 'Vitamins' is getting a lot of plays at the moment." On being an artist in the digital age, she said, "It feels like a roller coaster. It is always changing and you need to be ready to adapt. If you are giving quality and value to your fans on a consistent basis, you will always be okay." Regarding the title of the current chapter of her life, she responded, "Learning to Surrender." She listed Melii and Bia as her dream collaboration choices in music. "Melii is amazing and I also love my Boston girl BIA, who is an amazing rapper. These two girls are my favorite at the moment," she said. Qveen Herby defined the word success as "measuring how much joy I feel every day." "To be creative every day, and to work towards my big dream every day and enjoy the moment. Also, to be of service: how much I can serve and help the people that support me and give them confidence. I think of my career as a service job," she explained. Her single "Check" is available on To learn more about She described "Check" as a super special song. "I've never written a song during a global pandemic before. I am a little bit stressed about it because it's one of my favorite songs that we've created here at the Qveen headquarters. It is basically paying homage to Missy Elliott and Timbaland at a time when hip-hop was fun," she said.Qveen Herby acknowledged that the COVID-19 pandemic is certainly affecting her creativity. "I am always evolving. Thank God, we have a recording studio at the house," she admitted, prior to foreshadowing that her forthcoming EP is comprised of positive and happy vibes.When she toured, as part of the musical duo Karmin, she listed The Paramount in Huntington as one of her favorite shows ever.For her fans, she extended the following inspirational message during the Coronavirus pandemic: "Take it one day at a time," she said. "Don't be afraid to start a transformation. Self-care is a priority. Use the time to spoil yourself even with simple things such as taking a bath with lavender oil and learning meditation. For that reason, my song 'Vitamins' is getting a lot of plays at the moment."On being an artist in the digital age, she said, "It feels like a roller coaster. It is always changing and you need to be ready to adapt. If you are giving quality and value to your fans on a consistent basis, you will always be okay."Regarding the title of the current chapter of her life, she responded, "Learning to Surrender."She listed Melii and Bia as her dream collaboration choices in music. "Melii is amazing and I also love my Boston girl BIA, who is an amazing rapper. These two girls are my favorite at the moment," she said.Qveen Herby defined the word success as "measuring how much joy I feel every day." "To be creative every day, and to work towards my big dream every day and enjoy the moment. Also, to be of service: how much I can serve and help the people that support me and give them confidence. I think of my career as a service job," she explained.Her single "Check" is available on Apple Music and on Spotify To learn more about Qveen Herby , check out her Facebook page and her website More about Qveen Herby, Rapper, Check, Single, karmin Qveen Herby Rapper Check Single karmin Pandemic