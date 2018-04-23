Special By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Music Actress Christa B. Allen ("Revenge" on ABC) and songwriter Johnny What formed the musical duo Pour Vous. They chatted with Digital Journal about their new single "Scorpio." They noted their songwriting is derived from "sex and love." "When we started writing together, the first several songs were about sex. So at one point, we specifically sat down with the goal in mind to write a song about anything but sex and discovered the BPM (beats per minute) ironically was 69. Many giggles ensued." On their future plans, Pours Vous said, "There will be more singles and eventually we'll put them together to release an album." Digital transformation of music business On the impact of technology on the music business, the duo said, "Technology has made it gloriously easy to find more of the music you love to listen to. No more being subjected to Top 40, 24/7. Algorithms know you better than you know yourself, which makes predicting what you’ll like pretty easy. We both really love that you can have a completely customized listening experience, it means that more niche artists like us will find an audience of passionate listeners. As far as what technology has done to the industry of music: it has shrunk the music industry massively and put some of the power back in the artist's hands. Anyone can create and distribute their art, the gatekeepers of the past don't have the same kind of power." Regarding their use of technology in their daily routine, Christa said, " Johnny uses the Lamborghini of computers every day to create music. It’s amazing all the sounds you can create in the box." On the origin of their band name, they said, "We actually have a running list of potential band names. We write everything down in the notes in our phones, inside jokes, music video ideas, everything. But no, ours came about organically. Pour Vous is a speakeasy in LA. It's the site of our pseudo-first date and the place Johnny first confessed his love. It also means, 'for you,' in French which is pretty fitting, as our music is our love offering to our listeners and to each other." For their fans, they concluded, "If you are a woman, if you know a woman, if you love a woman, 'Scorpio' is our erotic, hypnotic anthem to empowered female sexuality. We are celebrating the woman who enjoys sex for pleasure, not just for procreation." Their music video for "Scorpio" may be seen on On their new single, Pour Vous said, "'Scorpio' was the first song we wrote. It came about after several months of us teasing we would start a band together. I think we realized we were into a lot of the same music and same sounds, and it was time to create some of our own."They noted their songwriting is derived from "sex and love." "When we started writing together, the first several songs were about sex. We are celebrating the woman who enjoys sex for pleasure, not just for procreation."Their music video for "Scorpio" may be seen on YouTube