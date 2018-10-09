By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Winnipeg - Grammy-nominated pop group 98 Degrees will be kicking off their 2018 Christmas Tour on November 1 at the Club Regent Event Centre IN Winnipeg. Throughout their career in the music scene, 98 Degrees has sold well over 10 million albums, and they scored a No. 1 single "Thank God I Found You" with Mariah Carey and Joe; moreover, they collaborated with their childhood hero, Stevie Wonder, on the song "True to Your Heart," which is featured on the soundtrack of the 1998 animated Disney film, Mulan. The group's smash singles include "Because of You," "The Hardest Thing," "I Do (Cherish You)," "My Everything" and "Give Me Just One Night (Una Noche)," which reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts. 98 Degrees is made up of brothers Nick and Drew Lachey, founding member For more information on This tour is the follow-up to last year's sold-out tour, where they supported their Let It Snow holiday album. 98 Degrees will be performing an all-new Christmas show this year. Ever since last holiday season, they have not slowed down one bit. They went to the studio and recorded new music for the following year.Throughout their career in the music scene, 98 Degrees has sold well over 10 million albums, and they scored a No. 1 single "Thank God I Found You" with Mariah Carey and Joe; moreover, they collaborated with their childhood hero, Stevie Wonder, on the song "True to Your Heart," which is featured on the soundtrack of the 1998 animated Disney film, Mulan.The group's smash singles include "Because of You," "The Hardest Thing," "I Do (Cherish You)," "My Everything" and "Give Me Just One Night (Una Noche)," which reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts.98 Degrees is made up of brothers Nick and Drew Lachey, founding member Jeff Timmons and Justin Jeffre.For more information on 98 Degrees and their 2018 holiday touring schedule, check out their official website More about 98 degrees, Christmas, Tour, Pop, Group 98 degrees Christmas Tour Pop Group