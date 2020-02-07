By By Markos Papadatos 48 mins ago in Music The governor of Connecticut, Ned Lamont, has issued a state proclamation that is designating Saturday, February 8th as "Peter Tork and The Monkees Day" in the state of Connecticut. Following these ceremonies, there will be live concert performances, special guest interviews, autograph signings, and photo opportunities, among other exciting happenings. Peter Tork lived with his family in Connecticut, and this month coincides with his birthday (February 13), and it commemorates the one-year anniversary of his passing (February 21, 2019). The Peter Tork Memorial Convention for Monkees Fans is a celebration of the late entertainer's life and music. This is a special event for Peter Tork fans put on by fans. Last year, on March 8, Micky Dolenz and Michael Nesmith honored the life and legacy of Peter Tork with a concert at In April of 2020, Dolenz and Nesmith of This proclamation will be read to the audiences as part of the Welcome Ceremonies at The Peter Tork Memorial Convention for Monkees fans at the Best Western Plus Hotel in North Haven, which will take place from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.Following these ceremonies, there will be live concert performances, special guest interviews, autograph signings, and photo opportunities, among other exciting happenings. Peter Tork lived with his family in Connecticut, and this month coincides with his birthday (February 13), and it commemorates the one-year anniversary of his passing (February 21, 2019).The Peter Tork Memorial Convention for Monkees Fans is a celebration of the late entertainer's life and music. This is a special event for Peter Tork fans put on by fans.Last year, on March 8, Micky Dolenz and Michael Nesmith honored the life and legacy of Peter Tork with a concert at The Paramount in Huntington on Long Island. At that show, Dolenz and Nesmith sang a bold rendition of "For Pete's Sake."In April of 2020, Dolenz and Nesmith of The Monkees will be touring as part of "An Evening with The Monkees." More about peter tork, Connecticut, Monkees, The Monkees peter tork Connecticut Monkees The Monkees