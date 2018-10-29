Email
article imagePatty Smyth and Scandal to play St. George Theatre in New York

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     2 hours ago in Music
Staten Island - On November 24, Patty Smyth and her rock group Scandal will be performing at the St. George Theatre in Staten Island, New York.
Smyth and Scandal will be sharing the St. George Theatre stage with international pop star Taylor Dayne, who is known for her mega-hits "Tell It To My Heart," "Love Will Lead You Back", "Prove Your Love", and "I'll Always Love You." This show will be just two days after this year's Thanksgiving holiday.
As the front-woman of the rock band Scandal and as a solo artist, Smyth is known for such smash hit singles as "The Warrior," "Goodbye to You," "Love's Got a Line on You," and "Sometimes Love Just Ain't Enough."
Aside from Smyth on lead vocals, the current line-up of Scandal consists of Keith Mach on guitar, Tom Welsch on bass, as well as Eran Asias on drums.
To learn more about the upcoming Taylor Dayne, Patty Smyth and Scandal concert in Staten Island, check out the official St. George Theatre website.
For more information on Patty Smyth and Scandal, check out their official homepage.
Read More: Patty Smyth of Scandal chatted with Digital Journal about her career in rock and roll, as well as the digital transformation of the music industry.
More about Patty Smyth, Scandal, st george theatre, Staten island, New york
 
