Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Huntington - Grammy winner Pam Tillis chatted with Digital Journal about her upcoming show at The Paramount in Huntington with Lorrie Morgan, as part of their country duo Grits and Glamour. She shared that fans can expect to have a great time at The Paramount. "You will be listening to two showbiz veterans," she said. "We have been around a long time, and we will talk about all kinds of things. When you enjoy yourself on stage, it sounds better. We have some great musicians around us, and we do all the favorite songs." Tillis noted that her husband came up with their duo name Grits and Glamour. "Usually, I'm the creative one, but he was on that day," she said, with a sweet laugh. "We liked the sound of it, and I knew it fits us." The songstress is stoked that younger, up-and-coming singers are singing her signature song "Maybe It Was Memphis" on reality singing competitions such as The Voice. "Oh my gosh. It is fantastic. That song will definitely stand the test of time," she said. On the loss of her father, Country Music Hall of Famer Mel Tillis, she said, "It is still hard. He was really vigorous up until the end, so that was a blessing. He didn't have a compromised quality of life for most of his life." Regarding the key to longevity in country music, she said, "You keep doing the best shows you could go and you are kind to your fans. '90s country is having a resurgence, so that is good timing. The fans keep showing up." In the meantime, She listed Keith Urban as her dream male collaboration choice in country music. "I think Keith Urban is fantastic," she said. "Keith is amazing." A few years back, Tillis also branched out in the bluegrass music world, where she sang harmonies on "Somewhere South of Crazy" with bluegrass queen Dale Ann Bradley. "What a singer," Tillis said, praising Bradley. "That was fun. She is such a sweetheart, and she is easy to work with. The record sounded great and it was a fantastic experience. I wrote one bluegrass song, and then I am nominated for the IBMA award for 'Bluegrass Song of the Year'." Digital transformation of country music On the impact of technology on the country music business, Tillis said, "There are pros and cons. There are different ways for artists to reach fans, and it levels the playing field, since people can get a following without a record deal. At the same time, it is very hard on the songwriters. It has really changed the way people can make a living here. That part is tough to swallow." Come See Me and Come Lonely is available on To learn more about Grits and Glamour, check out their On June 2, Tillis will be performing with Lorrie Morgan at The Paramount in Huntington on Long Island. "Isn't that cool," she exclaimed. "That's very cool."She shared that fans can expect to have a great time at The Paramount. "You will be listening to two showbiz veterans," she said. "We have been around a long time, and we will talk about all kinds of things. When you enjoy yourself on stage, it sounds better. We have some great musicians around us, and we do all the favorite songs."Tillis noted that her husband came up with their duo name Grits and Glamour. "Usually, I'm the creative one, but he was on that day," she said, with a sweet laugh. "We liked the sound of it, and I knew it fits us."The songstress is stoked that younger, up-and-coming singers are singing her signature song "Maybe It Was Memphis" on reality singing competitions such as The Voice. "Oh my gosh. It is fantastic. That song will definitely stand the test of time," she said.On the loss of her father, Country Music Hall of Famer Mel Tillis, she said, "It is still hard. He was really vigorous up until the end, so that was a blessing. He didn't have a compromised quality of life for most of his life."Regarding the key to longevity in country music, she said, "You keep doing the best shows you could go and you are kind to your fans. '90s country is having a resurgence, so that is good timing. The fans keep showing up."In the meantime, Tillis shared that she is mentoring and producing some newer artists. "I am working on a few collaborations in fashion. Trying to stay creative is the name of the name. I am always cooking something up," she said.She listed Keith Urban as her dream male collaboration choice in country music. "I think Keith Urban is fantastic," she said. "Keith is amazing."A few years back, Tillis also branched out in the bluegrass music world, where she sang harmonies on "Somewhere South of Crazy" with bluegrass queen Dale Ann Bradley. "What a singer," Tillis said, praising Bradley. "That was fun. She is such a sweetheart, and she is easy to work with. The record sounded great and it was a fantastic experience. I wrote one bluegrass song, and then I am nominated for the IBMA award for 'Bluegrass Song of the Year'."On the impact of technology on the country music business, Tillis said, "There are pros and cons. There are different ways for artists to reach fans, and it levels the playing field, since people can get a following without a record deal. At the same time, it is very hard on the songwriters. It has really changed the way people can make a living here. That part is tough to swallow."Come See Me and Come Lonely is available on iTunes To learn more about Grits and Glamour, check out their official website More about pam tillis, Paramount, Country, Grits and Glamour pam tillis Paramount Country Grits and Glamour