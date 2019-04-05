Ozzy Osbourne postpones 2019 tour due to illness and injury

By By Markos Papadatos 56 mins ago in Music On April 4, Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Ozzy Osbourne announced that he is postponing all of his remaining tour dates for 2019. The ironic rocker fell at his house in Los Angeles, which aggravated prior injuries that required surgery last month. The Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter remains under his physician's care as he recovers in California. He expressed his gratitude for the love and support that he is receiving from his band members, family, as well as his friends and fans. "This is really what is keeping me going," he said, prior to noting that he plans on making a full recovery and finishing his tour. "I will be back," he exclaimed. Osbourne's concerts will be rescheduled starting February of 2020, where fans and listeners can hold their original tickets, which will be honored for the rescheduled show dates. In addition, a U.K and European tour in 2020 will be announced in the upcoming weeks. On June 22, 2020, Osbourne will be performing at the "World's Most Famous Arena" Madison Square Garden Arena in New York City. For more information on Ozzy Osbourne and his latest news, check out his These shows were expected to take place in North America and Europe. Osbourne is recovering from an injury that occurred while dealing with a recent bout of pneumonia.The ironic rocker fell at his house in Los Angeles, which aggravated prior injuries that required surgery last month. The Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter remains under his physician's care as he recovers in California. Osbourne remarked in a press statement, "I can't believe I have to reschedule more tour dates." He went on to add that words could not express how angry, depressed and frustrated he is feeling at the moment for not being able to tour.He expressed his gratitude for the love and support that he is receiving from his band members, family, as well as his friends and fans. "This is really what is keeping me going," he said, prior to noting that he plans on making a full recovery and finishing his tour. "I will be back," he exclaimed.Osbourne's concerts will be rescheduled starting February of 2020, where fans and listeners can hold their original tickets, which will be honored for the rescheduled show dates. In addition, a U.K and European tour in 2020 will be announced in the upcoming weeks.On June 22, 2020, Osbourne will be performing at the "World's Most Famous Arena" Madison Square Garden Arena in New York City.For more information on Ozzy Osbourne and his latest news, check out his official homepage More about Ozzy osbourne, Illness, Injury, Rock and Roll Ozzy osbourne Illness Injury Rock and Roll