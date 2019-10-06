By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Pop and R&B music legend Whitney Houston is an artist that belongs in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. She will go down in history as one of the best voices of our time. There is no question on the profound influence that Houston has had in the music industry. She stands out thanks to her trademark voice and she is the most awarded female recording artist of our generation. Her eponymous debut album was the first album by a female recording artist to be certified multi-platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA); moreover, it yielded three chart-topping hit singles such as "Saving All My Love For You," "How Will I Know," and "Greatest Love Of All." It was the best-selling album by a female and new artist in the '80s, and it went on to spend 14 weeks at No. 1, setting a record as the longest run at No. 1 on the Billboard charts by a new female artist. Houston's other popular songs include "I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)," "So Emotional," "Where Do Broken Hearts Go," "All the Man That I Need," "I Have Nothing," "It's Not Right but It's Okay," and her signature chart-topping love ballad "I Will Always Love You," among countless others. She holds six Grammy Awards to her credit, and in 2013 her seminal album "Whitney Houston" was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame, and in 2018, "I Will Always Love You" was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame. "Higher Love," a duet between Whitney Houston and Kygo, was posthumously released, and it garnered a glowing review from Her music is still relevant to this day and it will certainly stand the test of time. For all of these reasons and more, the late but great Whitney Houston deserves a posthmuous induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. She is one of the best-selling recordings artists in music history (selling over 200 million records), and she has served as an inspiration for countless young and aspiring artists to pursue music, especially music. Her powerhouse pipes helped reshape the pop and R&B landscape over the course of her musical career.There is no question on the profound influence that Houston has had in the music industry. She stands out thanks to her trademark voice and she is the most awarded female recording artist of our generation.Her eponymous debut album was the first album by a female recording artist to be certified multi-platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA); moreover, it yielded three chart-topping hit singles such as "Saving All My Love For You," "How Will I Know," and "Greatest Love Of All." It was the best-selling album by a female and new artist in the '80s, and it went on to spend 14 weeks at No. 1, setting a record as the longest run at No. 1 on the Billboard charts by a new female artist.Houston's other popular songs include "I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)," "So Emotional," "Where Do Broken Hearts Go," "All the Man That I Need," "I Have Nothing," "It's Not Right but It's Okay," and her signature chart-topping love ballad "I Will Always Love You," among countless others. She holds six Grammy Awards to her credit, and in 2013 her seminal album "Whitney Houston" was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame, and in 2018, "I Will Always Love You" was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame."Higher Love," a duet between Whitney Houston and Kygo, was posthumously released, and it garnered a glowing review from Digital Journal Her music is still relevant to this day and it will certainly stand the test of time. For all of these reasons and more, the late but great Whitney Houston deserves a posthmuous induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com More about Whitney houston, Rock and roll hall of fame, Grammy, Pop, R&b Whitney houston Rock and roll hall o... Grammy Pop R b