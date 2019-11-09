By By Markos Papadatos 4 hours ago in Music Veteran country singer-songwriter Vince Gill is an artist that belongs in the Songwriters Hall of Fame for its Class of 2020. His catalog of compositions includes "When I Call Your Name," the moving "Go Rest High On That Mountain," "My Kind of Woman/My Kind of Man," "One More Last Chance," "Pretty Little Adriana," and "I Still Believe In You," among countless other hit singles. Throughout his respected career in the country music scene, Gill's mantel holds 18 Country Music Association (CMA) Awards, which include wins for "Song of the Year" four times, and this makes him the most-awarded country artist in the history of the CMA Awards. In addition, he has won 21 Grammy Awards, and he is a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. For his songwriting, he was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2005, and he was presented the BMI Icon Award in 2014. This past summer, Gill released his latest studio album, Overall, Vince Gill is the best representation of country music in this year's Songwriters Hall of Fame nominees, and he deserves to gather a sufficient amount of votes for induction into the coveted Songwriters Hall of Fame. His illustrious body of work is proof that he is very deserving of this honor. He was nominated last year, and he is in the running again this year in the "Performing Songwriters" category. An iconic MCA Nashville recording artist, Gill is the most-awarded country star.His catalog of compositions includes "When I Call Your Name," the moving "Go Rest High On That Mountain," "My Kind of Woman/My Kind of Man," "One More Last Chance," "Pretty Little Adriana," and "I Still Believe In You," among countless other hit singles.Throughout his respected career in the country music scene, Gill's mantel holds 18 Country Music Association (CMA) Awards, which include wins for "Song of the Year" four times, and this makes him the most-awarded country artist in the history of the CMA Awards. In addition, he has won 21 Grammy Awards, and he is a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. For his songwriting, he was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2005, and he was presented the BMI Icon Award in 2014.This past summer, Gill released his latest studio album, Okie , which earned a glowing review from Digital Journal. The country crooner pays homage to his musical roots on this collection.Overall, Vince Gill is the best representation of country music in this year's Songwriters Hall of Fame nominees, and he deserves to gather a sufficient amount of votes for induction into the coveted Songwriters Hall of Fame. His illustrious body of work is proof that he is very deserving of this honor. This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com More about vince gill, Country, songwriters hall of fame, Grammy vince gill Country songwriters hall of ... Grammy