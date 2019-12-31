Congratulations are in order for country queen Trisha Yearwood. She released the best country album of 2019, "Every Girl."
Digital Journal described this album as "fantastic," and rightfully so.
Aside from her smash lead single "Every Girl in This Town," in this musical effort, Yearwood collaborates with such musical guests as her husband, country megastar Garth Brooks on the soulful "What Gave Me Away," as well as country songstress Patty Loveless on "Bible and a .44," and with Don Henley on the remarkable duet "Love You Anyway."
Every Girl by Trisha Yearwood is available on Apple Music and on Amazon Music. It is worth more than just a passing glance.
To learn more about Trisha Yearwood and her music, check out her official website and her Facebook page.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Trisha Yearwood about her Every Girl album.
Country star Trisha Yearwood
Russ Harrington
This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com