article imageOp-Ed: Thin Lizzy snubbed in Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's Class of 2020

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     33 mins ago in Music
Irish rock group Thin Lizzy was seriously snubbed by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for induction into its Class of 2020.
This marked Thin Lizzy's first-ever nomination for the Rock Hall, and they have been eligible since 1996. The following band members were eligible for the nod: Eric Bell, Brian Downey, Scott Gorham, Phil Lynott, and Brian Robertson.
Thin Lizzy is credited for their "classic twin lead guitar harmonies" and their raw and poetic lyrics, as well as their high-energy live concerts that subsequently defined the genre of hard rock.
On January 15, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced its Class of 2020, and this year's inductees include the late Whitney Houston and The Notorious B.I.G., as well as Nine Inch Nails, Doobie Brothers, Depeche Mode, and T. Rex.
Hopefully, Thin Lizzy will be nominated again in next year's Rock Hall shortlist, and they should receive their due with a future induction. That would be the perfect tribute to the band, their profound influence on hard work, and their musical legacy.
For more information on Irish rock band Thin Lizzy, check out their official Facebook page.
This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com
